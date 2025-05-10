While Peacock may be known for his huge slate of reality TV, each month the streamer drops off a wide selection of films every viewer can enjoy. And we’re here to list the best of the bunch.

From family-friendly flicks mixed to with some creepy thrillers that will keep you up at night, there’s nothing better than a good movie list to watch in your free time. Some of the films named below are ultimate classics, cinematic and cultural phenomenons, and others will prepare you upcoming spinoff projects.

Here’s our list of the seven best movies on Peacock this month.

Daniel Kaluuya in “Get Out” (Credit: Universal Pictures)

“Get Out” (2017)

When Jordan’s Peele’s psychological horror film hit theaters in 2017, it took audiences by storm with its twisted themes that spotlighted the exploitation of Black people and Black culture, structural racism and police brutality. Peele’s directorial debut, which features Daniel Kaluuya. When Chris’s (Kaluuya) girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams) invites him to a weekend getaway to her family’s home so he can meet her parents, a series of strange events start to occur that lead ultimately lead him to discovering the dark truth behind her family’s accommodating behavior.

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” (Paramount Pictures)

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” (1971)

Here’s one the entire family can watch. Before Timothée Chalamet and Johnny Depp gave cinema their take on Roald Dahl’s quirky chocolatier, it was good ‘ol Gene Wilder who stole our hearts in the 1971 family musical. After poverty-stricken Charlie Bucket (Peter Ostrum) discovers a winning gold ticket in his chocolate bar wrapper, he’s travels to Willy Wonka’s magical factory where he meets his whacky group of fellow winners and embarks on an unforgettable adventure through Wonka’s candy-filled empire.

Artisan Entertainment

“Requiem For a Dream” (2000)

Many call it a one-watch viewing because of it’s dark, gritty and disturbing storyline. But on the flip side, it’s an ultimate classic that’s also been labeled throughout the years a must-see. The film tells the story of four drug-induced people on Coney Island whose lives become more hazardous as they fall deeper into their addictions.

Jet Li’s “Fearless” (Edko Films, China Film Group)

“Fearless”

In Jet Li’s “Fearless,” which the martial artist and actor marked as his last martial arts film, Li stars as Huo Yuanjia, a martial artist who’s taking a break from his craft to focus on the more important aspects of life after a devastating tragedy. But after his hiatus, he attempts to close up traumas from his past, which leads him into a fight that could cost his life.

“Legally Blonde” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, MGM Studios)

“Legally Blonde” (2001)

Who doesn’t love a good romantic comedy tackles screwed up societal stereotypes about women and celebrates their independence? And let’s be honest, we’re always pulling for Reese Witherspoon. The actress stars as Elle Woods, a gorgeous and affluent college student who has it all — even a successful man. But when her guy gives her the boot because he no longer takes her seriously, she applies to Harvard University to prove to him that she’s got the beauty and brains. Make sure you watch this classic before you tune into the prequel series “Elle.”

“Belly” (Artisan Entertainment)

“Belly” (1998)

Hype Williams’ takes viewers in the gritty, unforgiving streets of New York City, where childhood friends, Tommy “Buns” Brown (DMX) and Sincere (Nas) grew up to be high-profile gangsters. No longer interested in a life of crime, Sincere joins a Muslim religious group while Buns delves deeper into his drug dealing empire. However, the two’s worlds collide when Buns is offered a deal to take down the Muslim group’s leader or serve time in prison.

“Life of Pi (20th Century Studios)

“Life of Pi” (2012)

Based on Yann Martel’s bestselling novel of the same name is the coming-of-age story, “Life of Pi.” With director Ang Lee in the director’s chair, viewers set off on an adventure with Pi Patel (Gautam Belur), a teenage boy whose been left alone on a life boat with a bengal tiger after his parents were washed away by a terrible storm. Over time, the two beings must learn to trust one another if they want to make it to the shore alive.