The 7 Best New Movies Streaming Free on Tubi Right Now

From cord cutter to cutting subscriptions? Not to worry, there are still plenty of great films you can find streaming for free since the rise of ad-supported streaming services, and Tubi has libraries of them all, from vintage deep cuts to recent award winners. The only drawback? You never really know what’s streaming where.

This month has quite the haul, and we’ve combed through to put together a hand-picked selection of the best new movies streaming on Tubi. Whether you’re looking for a throwback favorite or an A24 thinker, here are our picks for what to watch this month.

“After Yang”

A24

Grief-stricken but so lovely, “After Yang” is Kogonada’s second feature after his much-celebrated debut “Columbus.” Ambitious but understated, “After Yang” is a low-flourish sci-fi that side-steps spectacle and uses the constructs of the genre to dig deeper into questions about life and nature. Colin Farrell and Jodi Turner play adoptive parents to a young girl (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja), all of whom are thrown into a complicated grieving process when their beloved android, Yang (Justin Min), dies unexpectedly.

What does it mean to live (and die) as an android — and what does it mean to grieve one? Those are among the many ideas at play in Kogonoda’s approach to identity, experience and interpretation, and he plays them out through the quiet, consuming story of Jake’s attempt to revive and then put to peace this lost part of his family. Strangely calming for the heartbreak within, “After Yang” is something of true beauty, meditative and affirming, even when it asks more than it answers.

“Batman Returns”

Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman in “Batman Returns” (DC)

For my money, still the best “Batman” movie of them all, Tim Burton’s “Batman Returns” threads a fabulous fine line between all-out comic book silliness and crime film grittiness. Following up their hit first film, filmmaker Tim Burton and star Michael Keaton return for another adventure of the Caped Crusader, this time facing down Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and Danny DeVito’s Penguin — both utterly iconic. Dripping with Burton’s stylistic flourishes and probably a bit darker than you remember, “Batman Returns” is tense, thrilling, sexy and so very fun.

“The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift”

Universal Pictures

Barring some cinematic miracles, the “Fast and Furious” franchise sadly seems poised to go out with a whimper and not a bang. It’s always been a wild, evolving franchise with high highs and low lows, so if you want to revisit one of the highest points of them all, you’ve got to revisit “Tokyo Drift.” The third film in the franchise, 2006’s “Tokyo Drift” brought aboard filmmaker Justin Lin, who became the mainstay and driving creative force for the next four films (and returned again for the deliriously excessive “F9,” before leaving again early on “Fast X”).

He hadn’t yet fully settled into the franchise sweet spot here (that really solidified in “Fast Five”), but that raw and unrefined quality is part of what makes “Tokyo Drift” so delightful. Over-the-top, gleaming, silly and so fun, this one didn’t get quite the reception it deserved at the time, but it endures as one of the most fun “F&F” films of them all, and undebatably the one that redefined the scope, scale and tone of what it would become.

“Revenge”

Shudder

Before she defied expectations on the awards circuit with acclaimed, Oscar-nominated body horror “The Substance,” filmmaker Coralie Fargeat defied expectations with her feature debut, “Revenge.” An unexpected, absurdly gory reinvention of the usually lurid, often abysmal rape-revenge subgenre, “Revenge” subverts the standard, following a vain and not particularly scrupulous young woman, Jen (Matilda Lutz), to a weekend hunting getaway with her married lover, where she becomes prey for him and his horrible friends — but Fargeat’s lense never takes a high horse, so “Revenge” is never a punishment or cautionary tale.

Instead, Jen is reborn like a phoenix, emerging like a late-franchise Rambo, ready to exact her vengeance in chunks of flesh and torrents of blood. Two films in, Fargeat is easily one of the most exciting new filmmakers in the game, so if you were blown away by her vision and tonal command in “The Substance,” now’s your chance to catch her first film streaming for free.

“But I’m a Cheerleader”

Starz/Lionsgate

Wildly critically misunderstood in its time, “But I’m a Cheerleader” has endured and long since been reappraised as a cult favorite, and for good reason. Directed by Jamie Babbit, the camp rom-com stars Natasha Lyonne, fresh off her breakout role in “Slums of Beverly Hills,” as a teen dream cheerleader who gets thrown into conversion therapy after her parents grow convinced she’s a lesbian — and once she’s there, she realizes they’re right.

It’s a light, fluffy feel-good rom-com for femmes with a strange and silly sense of humor that was ahead of its time. Outstanding “Edward Scissorhands”-inspired production design makes it a visual treat too, but it’s Lyonne’s chemistry with co-star and lifelong friend-to-be Clea DuVall that makes the movie such a sweet and charming romance.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

A24

A24’s action-packed Oscars juggernaut, which took home seven Academy Awards in 2023, is now streaming free on Tubi, so if you missed it during the storied awards run, now’s your chance to get caught up. Michelle Yeoh stars as Evelyn, a burnt-out laundrymat owner who gets thrust into the multiverse and fights for the life and family she was taking for granted.

From “Swiss Army Man” and “Turn Down for What” filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere” is hard to put into words, a frenetic genre-mashup with big, messy ideas and precision technical execution. It also brought Ke Huy Quan back to the spotlight, perhaps the film’s best gift of all.

“Warrior”

Starz/Lionsgate

If you need a good cry but you also love blistering, bone-beaking fight scenes, “Warrior” is the movie for you. Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton star as estranged brothers who find their way back to each other in the most unlikely of ways: throwing ‘bows in an MMA tournament. Tommy (Hardy) is a furious ex-marine and certified beast in the ring, who bitterly recruits his recovering alcoholic father (Nick Nolte) to train him for the tournament, while Brendan (Edgerton), his brother, is a total underdog, a family man and history teacher fighting out of desperate financial distress.

It sounds like it would be easy to know who to root for, but it never is in “Warrior,” a film that packs a real emotional wallop alongside all the flying fists — and total knockout performances from both stars.