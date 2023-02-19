The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2023

Netflix’s February rotation has much more to offer than just romance movies, though if you’re looking to extend the Valentine’s Day mood, several options like the Reese Witherspoon rom-com “Your Place Or Mine” from “The Devil Wears Prada” scribe Aline Brosh McKenna will warm your heart. “La La Land” could also satisfy the longing for a love story, but self-love is the most important, and “Eat, Pray, Love” can help you with that.

For those not feeling the love, “Lyle Lyle, Crocodile” promises fun for the whole family with the help of music from “La La Land” composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Shawn Mendes, who voices a CGI crocodile who only expresses himself through song, also contributed an original song to the film.

Here are the best seven new movies to stream on Netflix in February 2023.

“Your Place Or Mine”

Wesley Kimmel and Reese Witherspoon in “Your Place Or Mine” (Netflix)

The latest project from Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, “Your Place Or Mine,” stars Witherspoon opposite Ashton Kutcher. Written by Aline Brosh McKenna (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “27 Dresses,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), the story centers on Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who are complete opposites. Debbie has to be a practical single mom, building a regimen for her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) who has many allergies and health conditions. Peter can’t commit to a project or a person for more than six months. Debbie and Peter had a one night stand 20 years ago and have stayed friends ever since, so when Debbie’s babysitter cancels last minute before Debbie is supposed to fly to New York to finish her graduate program in accounting, Peter offers to lend her his place and watch Jack instead. Swapping their homes on opposite sides of the country, the two begin to realize that they haven’t told each other everything, and past feelings bubble up like they never left. Plus, books, something Witherspoon knows well, play their own role in the cross-country love story. Jesse Williams plays the handsome Duncan Press editor who completes the love triangle, and Tig Notaro plays the supportive friend who has known the confused couple for the 20 years since they slept together. Steve Zahn appears as Debbie’s gardener. Zoe Chao plays Peter’s sleek ex-girlfriend Minka. Oh, and this one has a great soundtrack.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

Sony Pictures

Based on the beloved books by Bernard Waber, “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” tells the story of a magical singing crocodile who finds family and a friend in a boy named Josh (Winslow Fegley). The animated adventure is directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon with original music from Oscar, Grammy and Tony winning songwriters and producers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (“La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman,” “Dear Evan Hansen”) as well as singer Shawn Mendes, who voices Lyle. The impressive ensemble cast includes Javier Bardem as Hector P. Valenti, Constance Wu as Mrs. Primm, Scoot McNairy as Mr. Primm and Brett Gelman as Alistair Grumps. Valenti discovers the rhythmic reptile in a pet shop, and he prepares him to perform on the big stage, but when Lyle gets stage fright, Valenti leaves to find other work since he owes a lot of people a lot of money. The Primm family moves into his brownstone, and each member of the family warms up to Lyle in their own ways starting with Josh, who is lonely and could use a friend after his parents’ big move into New York City. Twists and turns lead to an epic moment for Lyle and Josh after they encourage each other to step out of their shells in different ways.

“La La Land”

Lionsgate

Pasek and Paul also left their musical mark on Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning “La La Land,” which stars Ryan Gosling as Sebastian and Emma Stone as Mia. Mia wants to be an actress, and Sebastian dreams of having his own piano bar one day. The two artistic souls fall in love, dancing and singing around iconic Los Angeles spots, but at some point they have to face the potential sacrifices of their dreams to be together … or choose their dreams over each other. The film won six Oscars including Best Actress for Stone and Best Director for Chazelle.

“Julie & Julia”

Sony Pictures

In honor of Julie Powell, who died Nov. 2022, you might consider “Julie & Julia” (2009). From Nora Ephron’s screenplay and based on the books “Julie & Julia” by Julie Powell and “My Life in France” by Julia Child, this is the movie for foodies. Julie Powell (Amy Adams) makes it her goal to cook all the recipes in famous French chef Julia Child’s first cookbook in the year 2002. Meryl Streep portrays the younger version of Julia Child in flashbacks, and Stanley Tucci plays her husband Paul. Chris Messina plays Powell’s husband Eric Powell as Julie compares her life to Child’s while she takes on this daring cooking adventure.

“We Have a Ghost”

We Have A Ghost. (L to R) Isabella Russo as Joy, Jahi Winston as Kevin, David Harbour as Ernest in We Have A Ghost. (Netflix)

From writer and director Christopher Landon (”Freaky,” “Happy Death”), “We Have a Ghost” is led by Harbour as Ernest the Ghost, Anthony Mackie as the patriarch of Kevin’s family, Erica Ash as Kevin’s mother Melanie, Niles Fitch as Kevin’s brother Fulton, Tig Notaro as Dr. Leslie Monroe and Jennifer Coolidge as Judy Romano, The West Bay Medium. Kevin’s family is looking for a fresh start when they move into their new home, but things quickly turn creepy when they learn that it is known as the “House of Death,” and rumors circulate claiming the house is haunted. As the video goes viral once he posts it on social media, Kevin’s family starts to receive all kinds of attention from neighbors and beyond, but the CIA gets involved when Kevin and Ernest decide to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past. Stream the spooky shenanigans starting Feb. 24.

“Eat Pray Love”

Columbia Pictures

Julia Roberts stars as Liz Gilbert in “Eat Pray Love” from director Ryan Murphy and Jennifer Salt’s script, based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s best-selling book. Gilbert realizes that she is very unhappy in her marriage to Stephen (Billy Crudup), so she embarks on a journey to reconnect with herself In Italy where she eats delicious food, India where she experiences the power of prayer and Bali where she finds love. The ensemble includes Viola Davis as Delia Shiraz, James Franco as David Piccolo, Mike O’Malley as Andy Shiraz and Javier Bardem as Felipe.

“Call Me By Your Name”

Memento Films

Before Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All,” there was “Call Me By Your Name,” which stars a young Timothée Chalamet alongside Armie Hammer. Elio (Chalamet) is a 17-year-old American student in 1980s Italy who discovers love with the help of a college student hired as his father’s research assistant, Oliver (Hammer). Michael Stuhlbarg also stars as Mr. Perlman. You might never look at a peach the same way, and the ending leaves one to wrestle with feelings and emotions in haunting fashion.