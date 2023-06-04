The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in June 2023

"Nimona"
Streaming on June 30 (and in select theaters on June 23), if the name “Nimona” rings a bell, it’s probably because you’ve read about the tortured production history of the movie. The movie was originally a production of Blue Sky Studios, the Greenwich, Connecticut-based animation studio behind the “Ice Age” and “Rio” movies, based on the web comic by ND Stevenson. But when Disney acquired Blue Sky’s parent company, 20th Century, shut down the animation studio and discarded the finished “Nimona” material. (Apparently, Disney balked at the movie’s LGBTQ+ themes.) It was later improbably resurrected by Annapurna Pictures and Netflix.
And here it is! Original stars Chloë Grace Moretz, as a wily shape-shifting creature, and Riz Ahmed, as a disgraced, one-armed night framed for a royal murder, return for this new version of the movie. And the world the movie conjures, a futuristic medieval society known as the Kingdom, is memorable and unique, as fully realized and intricate as any fantastic Pixar utopia. It’s a story about outsiders who join forces and wind up finding understanding in their surroundings and in each other. And the movie’s queer themes, which made Disney so nervous, are touching and deeply felt. In short: “Nimona” was worth the wait. And all the heartache. – Drew Taylor