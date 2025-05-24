Paramount+ has dropped some new cinematic goodies on its slate this month, and we’re here to tell you which ones are the best from the bunch.

Between some autobiographical wonders, an ultimate classic and an underrated gem starring Ryan Reynolds that will have you cracking up the entire movie, this list will be your binge go-to guide for May — especially the Memorial Day weekend.

Here’s our list of some of the best new movies to watch on Paramount+ right now.

“Freedom Writers” (Paramount Pictures)

“Freedom Writers” (2007)

First on our list is “Freedom Writers.” The film is based on the true story of high school teacher Erin Gruwell, who is portrayed by Hilary Swank. In an effort to get her at-risk students back on track, Erin implements relatable reading material as part of their curriculum and asks them to keep a personal journal. Her passion for her students is returned when she notices them gradually progressing.

“Sin City” (Miramax)

“Sin City” (2005)

In Frank Miller’s dark, gothic crime-action movie “Sin City,” several characters’ solo stories eventually collide. Based on Miller’s graphic novel and directed by Robert Rodriguez (with a scene “guest directed” by Quentin Tarantino), the film is narrated by a mysterious salesman (Josh Hartnett) as he guides viewers through the stories of a vigilante (Mickey Rourke) who is on a mission to find his long, lost love, an older cop (Bruce Willis) who prevented a child killer from completing his dastardly plans and a former prostitute (Brittany Murphy) who’s on the run from her ex-pimp.

“Just Friends” (New Line Cinema)

“Just Friends” (2005)

Roger Kumble’s romantic comedy is truly an underrated gem that will have you laughing through the entire movie. Ryan Reynolds stars as Chris Brander, a former unpopular high school kid who leaves town and grows up to become a handsome music executive 10 years later. When his plans to go to Paris for the holidays fall through, he accidentally takes a trip back home where he attempts to win the heart of his best friend who friend-zoned him a decade ago.

“Finding Neverland” (Miramax Films)

“Finding Neverland” (2004)

“Finding Neverland” is a semi-autobiographical film about a part of “Peter Pan” creator J.M. Barrie’s life. The film stars Johnny Depp, who plays Barrie, alongside Freddie Highmore. Highmore plays Peter Llewelyn Davies, the real-life inspiration behind Barrie’s fictional story character. This tearjerker tells the tragic true story behind “Peter Pan.”

“Minari” / A24

“Minari” (2020)

We’ve another semi-autobiographical flick on the list with Lee Issac Chung’s personal story of “Minari.” With Steven Yeun at the head as Jacob Yi, viewers watch the journey of a South Korean family who immigrates to rural Arkansas during the ’80s. As they adapt to the new land, they also take on new challenges as they craft their home away from home. Chung drew from his own upbringing in Arkansas for the Oscar-winning film.

Rakuten

“Clueless” (1995)

“Clueless” is probably your classic’s favorite classic. Between the myriad of quotable moments and the cast’s iconic fashions, “Clueless” was an absolute must for this list. Alicia Silverstone is Cher in Amy Heckerling’s teen romance-comedy, a rich and popular Beverly Hills high school student who always gets her way. After successfully bringing two teachers together romantically, Cher tries her luck at refreshing the look of nerdy new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) with a makeover. But when Tai starts taking Cher’s shine, she learns insight from her former step-bother (Paul Rudd) wasn’t wrong after all.

“A Very Brady Sequel” (Paramount Pictures)

“A Very Brady Sequel” (1996)

While Paramount+ has both “A Very Bunch Sequel” and its predecessor “The Brady Bunch Movie,” “A Very Bunch Sequel” truly doubles up on the comedy annnd it gave us the iconic “Sure, Jan” gif that we see used everywhere online. In the film, the family’s world gets turned upside down when a con artist named Trevor Thomas (Tim Matheson) shows up claiming that he’s Carol’s (Shelley Long’s) long-lost first husband. And after the imposter takes off with one of their family’s prized possessions, they end up another eventual trip — this time to island of Hawaii.