The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and More

A batch of new VOD arrivals make up the majority of this week’s best and most noteworthy streaming premieres. Those arrivals include one of this year’s most acclaimed horror films and a crime thriller that has flown disappointingly under the radar up to this point. Elsewhere, this week’s TV premieres are headlined by Amazon’s first “Terminal List” spin-off and a reality-competition show on Apple that should come as a welcome treat to K-pop fans.

Here are the best new movies and shows that you can stream this weekend.

“Upload” Season 4 (Prime Video) “Upload” Season 4 (Prime Video) Five years after it premiered, Greg Daniels’ “Upload” has come to an end. All four episodes of the Prime Video’ series fourth and final season premiered Monday on the streaming service, bringing the sci-fi comedy’s story about death, love, identity, Big Tech corruption and family to a conclusion. The series’ popularity waned a bit over the years, a fact that was not helped by the sometimes lengthy gaps in between its seasons. Throughout that time, though, “Upload” never lost the narrative cleverness or shockingly sweet romantic streak that made it such an endearing show when it originally premiered. For longtime fans who may not have even realized that “Upload” returned this week, watching its final episodes might just be exactly how you want to spend a few hours of your time this weekend.

“It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” (Magnolia Pictures) “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” (2025) This week’s assortment of VOD recommendations begins with “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley.” Director Amy Berg’s documentary about the life, music and legacy of the late Jeff Buckley is one of several movies on this list that originally premiered to widespread acclaim at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It subsequently received a small theatrical run in early August. Throughout that time, the film has remained one of the year’s most celebrated documentaries. Featuring messages and footage that had not previously been released, “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” offers viewers greater insight into the life and career of one of the most beloved musicians of the 1990s, whose career was cut far too short. If you find yourself in the mood this weekend for a heartfelt, well-made music documentary, then “It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley” is the title for you.

“She Rides Shotgun” (Lionsgate) “She Rides Shotgun” (2025) “She Rides Shotgun” flew completely under the radar when it was released in theaters in early August. Most moviegoers either missed it or were not even aware of what it was. Now that the film is available to rent and buy on demand, though, that can be rectified, because “She Rides Shotgun” is a crime thriller that you should not miss. Directed by Nick Rowland, the film follows a recently released ex-con (Taron Egerton) who is forced to take his 11-year-old daughter (Ana Sophia Heger) on the run with him from the corrupt law enforcement officers and gang members who are still out to get him. Propulsive and unrelenting, “She Rides Shotgun” is a gripping examination of guilt, redemption, family, loyalty and unconditional love. Watching it would be a good use of two hours of your time this weekend.

“Together” (Neon) “Together” (2025) One of the gnarliest horror movies of the year, “Together,” is available on-demand as of this week. Written and directed by Michael Shanks, the darkly comic body horror thriller stars real-life married couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco as a man and a woman who move to the countryside and find themselves being physically bonded together by a mysterious supernatural force that seems hell-bent on testing their relationship. “Together” shocked viewers when it premiered at Sundance in January and it elicited similar reactions from moviegoers when it hit theaters nationwide in July. Now, you have the chance to discover the film’s many gruesome, surreal surprises for yourself.

“Oh, Hi!” (Sony Pictures Classics) “Oh, Hi!” (2025) Director Sophie Brooks’ “Oh, Hi!” is a delightfully odd, screwball gem. Co-written by Brooks and star Molly Gordon, the film follows a new couple (played by Gordon and Logan Lerman) whose weekend trip to a house in the woods is complicated when Lerman’s Isaac tells Gordon’s Iris that he is not looking to be in a committed relationship, much to her surprise. Heartbroken, she leaves him handcuffed to a bed after sex and spends the rest of the weekend trying to win him over to her side. Endearingly chaotic, “Oh, Hi!” is a fun, tongue-in-cheek comedy about the current, dire state of modern dating, as well as a playful take on how two people can have entirely different ideas about the same relationship. It is available to rent and buy now.

“The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” (Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video) “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” Season 1 (Prime Video) Amazon’s first “Terminal List” spin-off, “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,” has finally arrived. This time, Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards is in the driver’s seat. The series, which comes from “Terminal List” author Jack Carr and David DiGilio, is a prequel to its parent series set five years before the events of that show. It follows Kitsch’s Ben as he is recruited as a Navy SEAL to join the CIA and sent on a journey that reveals to him the darkest parts of his profession. Joining Kitsch are James Reece, Tom Hopper, Luke Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, who also reprises his “Terminal List” role in the spin-off. The series’ first three episodes all dropped at once on Prime Video, giving interested viewers a healthy chunk to stream should they so choose this weekend. Its remaining episodes will premiere weekly on Wednesdays moving forward.

“The Thursday Murder Club” (Giles Keyte/Netflix) “The Thursday Murder Club” (Netflix) Based on the 2020 novel of the same name, Netflix’s “The Thursday Murder Club” is a star-studded, comedic British murder mystery. It follows a group of elderly amateur true-crime sleuths (played here by Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan and Celia Imrie) who decide to take a swing at solving an actual murder. In case the star power of its leads was not enough, the film’s supporting cast also includes David Tennant, Jonathan Pryce, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Tom Ellis and Sarah Niles. The comedy’s initial reviews have not been glowing, but “The Thursday Murder Club” still seems well-positioned to offer the kind of cozy, charming thrills that most viewers will likely want from it. Plus, we can think of plenty of worse ways you could spend two hours of your time this weekend than watching that cast investigate murders onscreen together. The film is now streaming on Netflix.