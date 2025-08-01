‘KPopped’ Trailer Teases Musical Collaborations With Megan Thee Stallion, Spice Girls, ITZY and More

Apple TV+ has unveiled the star-studded first trailer for “KPopped,” its new music competition series that will feature iconic songs by some of the world’s biggest American, British and Australian pop stars as they get the K-pop treatment.

Hosted by comedian Soojeong Son (“Servant”) and set in Seoul, South Korea, the eight-part competition series gives artists the chance to reimagine some of their most popular songs with the help of their K-pop counterparts. The show’s teams are then tasked with performing their new remixes in front of a live audience in a competition to decide which songs were K-popped the best.

The first “KPopped” trailer gives viewers a glimpse at some of the performances and collaborations they can expect to see in the series, including a remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” performed by the American rapper and the K-pop girl group Billlie. “It’s insanity,” participating artist Kesha says at one point in the clip.

K-pop groups ITZY, JO1, Kiss of Life, Blackswan, STAYC, KEP1ER, Ateez and the aforementioned Billlie are all set to appear. They will be teamed up with popular Western artists like Meg, Kesha, Patti Labelle, Kylie Minogue, the Spice Girls’ Mel B and Emma Bunton, Vanilla Ice, Taylor Dayne, Eve, J Balvin, Ava Max, Boyz II Men, Boy George, TLC and Jess Glynne.

Together, the acts will produce new spins on classic songs like “Ice Ice Baby,” “Lady Marmalade,” “Can’t Get You Out of My Head,” “Waterfalls,” “Motownphilly,” “Wannabe,” “Karma Chameleon” and more. As Apple TV+ teased, the remixes will be pitted against each other in a “friendly competition for the ultimate bragging rights.”

In addition to performing, Meg stars alongside “Gangnam Style” rapper Psy. She is onboard as an executive producer on the competition show as well, as is singer-songwriter Lionel Richie.

All eight episodes of “KPopped” stream Aug. 29 on Apple TV+.