Megan Thee Stallion and Psy to Headline K-pop Competition Series at Apple TV+

Megan Thee Stallion and Korean rapper Psy will headline a new K-pop competition series for Apple TV+.

The series, titled “KPOPPED,” will challenge western icons to reimagine one of their biggest hits, with each episode seeing different artists collaborate with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances, per the official logline.

At the end of each episode, a live audience from Seoul will pick the winner of the best new K-popped song. The show will consist of an eight-episode song battle series, with Megan Thee Stallion performing her hit “Savage.”

Megan Thee Stallion will executive produce alongside longtime “American Idol” host Lionel Richie, as well as Moira Ross, Miky Lee and Greg Foster.

“KPOPPED” hails from CJ ENM, which produces music competition show “I Can See Your Voice,” and Eureka Productions, Fremantle company founded by Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin. Harry H.K. Shin, Jake Hong and Kiwoong Kim EP for CJ ENM Co., Ltd. while Culvenor, Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs executive produce for Eureka Productions alongside Bruce Eskowitz.

The competition show expands the streamer’s slate related to the K-pop genre after debuting the docuseries “K-Pop Idols” in August 2024. The show follows Jessi, Cravity and Blackswan through their trials and tribulations on the way to perfection.

Megan Thee Stallion’s previous TV credits include “Big Mouth,” “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” “P-Valley,” “Good Girls,” and she recently starred in “Dicks: The Musical.” Psy is best known for his 2012 hit “Gangnam Style.”