The 7 Best New Movies and Shows Streaming This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

A fun assortment of new movies and TV shows are available to stream for the first time this weekend. From a long overdue documentary about an American icon to a promising, inventive new Netflix animated film and a pair of exciting TV show returns, this week’s streaming premieres have something to satisfy just about everyone and every mood.

Here are the seven best new movies and shows that you can stream this weekend.

“Sally” (National Geographic Documentary Films)

“Sally” (2025)

Sally Ride, the first American woman to fly in space, gets the well-deserved, overdue documentary treatment in “Sally.” The film, which began streaming on Hulu and Disney+ on Tuesday, documents not only Ride’s many game-changing professional accomplishments, but also the secret romantic life with her longtime partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, that she hid from the public eye for decades.

Directed by Cristina Costantini, “Sally” premiered to positive reviews in January at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. Now, several months later, it is finally available to the general public, and it is one of the best-reviewed and most exciting new titles that you could stream this weekend.

“Final Destination Bloodlines” (Credit: New Line Cinema)

“Final Destination Bloodlines” (2025)

A month after it hit theaters to positive reviews and financial success, “Final Destination Bloodlines” has arrived on streaming. Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, “Bloodlines” is the kind of immensely successful legacy sequel that also happens to be widely considered its franchise’s best film. That puts it in the same rarified air as other, beloved sequels like “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Its thrills are not quite as technically impressive as those in “Fury Road,” but its delightfully convoluted, twisted set piece kills will similarly blow your mind (metaphorically, of course). It does not reinvent its series’ signature, unlucky-souls-trying-to-outsmart-death-itself formula so much as it fully embraces it — delivering a gore-filled horror experience the likes of which very few Hollywood franchises are capable of delivering with this much style and humor.

“Friendship” (A24)

“Friendship” (2025)

One of the funniest films of the year, A24’s “Friendship” is now available to rent and stream on demand. This blackly comic, deranged comedy from writer-director Andrew DeYoung follows a forgettable suburban dad (Tim Robinson) whose unremarkable life is turned into one rife with emotional turmoil when his charismatic neighbor (Paul Rudd) tells him he wants to end their unexpected friendship only shortly after it has begun.

Robinson’s Craig does not take his ex-friend’s decision well — and plenty of uncomfortable, shocking humor ensues in a bold comedy about the fragility of masculinity and the social horror of trying and failing to make friends as an adult.

Kristine Forseth and Guy Remmers in “The Buccaneers” (Credit: Apple TV+)

“The Buccaneers” Season 2

One of Apple TV+’s most charming originals, “The Buccaneers,” has returned this week. A year and a half after it wrapped up its first season, the Season 2 premiere of the period dramedy, which follows a group of fiercely American girls determined to carve their own paths in an 1870s society that is resistant to change, is streaming now on Apple TV+.

New episodes of the series’ eight-episode sophomore season premiere weekly on Wednesdays, which means you will have a new episode of “The Buccaneers” to watch every weekend for the next few months. You can start this week by diving back into the show’s still emotionally messy, extravagantly created world of star-crossed lovers, gender politics and unbreakable sisterhood.

Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon and Harry Richardson in “The Gilded Age.” (HBO)

“The Gilded Age” Season 3

Speaking of charming period dramas, HBO’s “The Gilded Age” returns for its long-awaited third season Sunday night. The episode, which will air on HBO and be available to stream simultaneously on Max, is set to kick off what is shaping up to be another promising season for the Julian Fellowes-created drama.

The established players, including “White Lotus” Season 3 scene-stealer Carrie Coon, are all back again for another season’s worth of 19th-century-set New York drama and old wealth vs. new wealth, class-based conflict. That makes “The Gilded Age” Season 3’s premiere a must-watch episode of television this weekend for any existing fans of the underrated HBO series.

Emily Alyn Lind, Esther MCGregor, Joseph Zada in “We Were Liars” (Courtesy of Amazon)

“We Were Liars” (2025)

Based on a 2014 novel of the same name by E. Lockhart, “We Were Liars” centers on Cadence Sinclair (Emily Alyn Lind), a 17-year-old girl who spends her summers with her wealthy family at their own private island near Martha’s Vineyard. The series, which comes from TV veteran Julie Plec (“The Vampire Diaries”), follows Cadence as she tries to piece together her disjointed memories from a previous summer and, in doing so, uncover its secrets.

Pulpy and filled with the brim with young adult angst, “We Were Liars” is an addictive watch that feels designed to be binged over the course of one day or weekend, which is probably why Amazon’s Prime Video decided to drop its entire first season in one batch of episodes on Wednesday.

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“KPop Demon Hunters” (2025)

“KPop Demon Hunters” follows three members of a K-pop girl group who lead double lives as secret demon hunters. When a group of demons begins masquerading as a human boy band in order to steal the hearts and souls of their fans, the film’s heroes are forced to fight harder for themselves and humanity than they ever have before.

Streaming now on Netflix and produced by Sony Pictures Animation, “KPop Demon Hunters” is a visually stunning animated film that takes itself and its story just the right amount of seriously. It is a breezy, ridiculous supernatural action thriller with a premise so absurd that it should not work. But that is also why it does. You will not find another film or TV show like it this weekend — or this year, for that matter.