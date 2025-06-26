The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Hulu and More

This is a big week for TV premieres. Not only are two of the biggest shows of the past five years returning, but a number of promising, wildly different titles are also making their respective premieres this week. On top of that, a pair of exciting documentaries have finally arrived on streaming, and one of this year’s most unpredictable, darkly funny thrillers is now available to rent and buy on demand.

Viewers are not, in other words, facing a lack of streaming options. Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Pavements” (Utopia)

“Pavements” (2025)

Featuring scripted performances by actors like Jason Schwartzman, Joe Keery, Nat Wolff and Fred Hechinger, “Pavements” is writer-director Alex Ross Perry’s docufiction/musical biopic concert film about seminal ’90s American indie rock band Pavement. After hitting limited theaters around the country in May and June, it has finally become available to rent and buy on-demand this week. It is a wildly experimental, form-breaking film, and fittingly so, given the idiosyncratic nature of both its central band and its director. All of which is to say that “Pavements” is a must-see for music documentary fans, regardless of whether you are familiar with Pavement’s work or not.

“The Bear” Season 4 (FX)

“The Bear” Season 4 (Hulu)

After taking a bit of a hit with its heavily criticized third season last year, FX’s “The Bear” is back with its fourth season this week. As usual, the entire season has been released all at once, which means that “The Bear” Season 4 is well-primed to be your go-to binge this weekend. You would not be wrong to give it your time, either. While its third season was criticized for spending too much time setting the table rather than actually delivering the meals that fans wanted, the show’s fourth season is not likely to make the same mistakes as its predecessor.

Indeed, the show’s star-studded cast is back again for a season that, thankfully, looks like it will have the same combination of stylistic, chaotic and poignant storytelling that made viewers fall in love with “The Bear” in the first place.

“My Mom Jayne” (HBO)

“My Mom Jayne” (HBO)

A deeply personal documentary directed by a living TV icon, “My Mom Jayne” is actress Mariska Hargitay’s film about her mother, actress Jayne Mansfield. The documentary makes its HBO and streaming debut on Max this week, a month after it had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Directed by Hargitay, “My Mom Jayne” follows the longtime “Law & Order: SVU” star as she tries to gain a greater understanding of her mother, who tragically died in a car accident when she was just three years old.

In order to do so, Hargitay must reconcile Mansfield’s outsized public persona with her private, personal self and create a cohesive portrait of her mother for both herself and the audience watching at home. For fans of both Hargitay and Hollywood history, “My Mom Jayne” would be a good title to add to your watchlist this weekend.

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in “Smoke” (Apple TV+)

“Smoke” (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+’s “Smoke” marks a reunion between “Black Bird” showrunner Dennis Lehane and star Taron Egerton. Based on a true-crime podcast, the new series follows an arson investigator (Egerton) and a police detective (Jurnee Smollett) who team up to investigate a series of suspicious fires in the Pacific Northwest. What begins as a standard, familiar police procedural, though, gradually reveals itself to be something far more complicated and thornier than its premise lets on.

Like “Black Bird,” “Smoke” is an exploration of morality and crime that is drenched in mood, style and darkness. Its first two episodes are streaming now on Apple TV+, which means you can check it out this weekend without having to worry about falling behind or having to dedicate too many hours to it in one go.

“Squid Game” Season 3 (Netflix)

“Squid Game” Season 3 (Netflix)

Nearly four years after it premiered and took the world by storm, “Squid Game” is finally coming to an end. The series’ long-awaited third and final season premieres on Friday on Netflix, six months after its second season debuted in late 2024. All of the season’s six episodes are set to be released at once, which means viewers can watch “Squid Game” Season 3 in its entirety this weekend.

Will Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) succeed in taking down the sadistic game that has destroyed his and countless others’ lives? Or will the hungry, merciless machine of capitalism continue to chew up and spit out him and the rest of the show’s characters? Suffice it to say, the final episodes of “Squid Game” have the chance to be just as stressful and emotionally gripping as any of the show’s past installments. That possibility alone makes “Squid Game” Season 3 one of this weekend’s biggest streaming titles.

Dominique Thorne in “Ironheart” (Marvel Studios)

“Ironheart” (Disney+)

“Ironheart,” Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” spin-off about prodigious young inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), was originally expected to premiere back in 2023. Its long-awaited premiere this week has, consequently, been a long time coming. Despite that, the series boasts a strong cast and a look that evokes the early, more promising days of Marvel’s Disney+ initiative. Reviews for “Ironheart” have ranged from mixed to mildly positive, so do not expect to have your socks blown off by this one. But if you are looking for some superhero thrills before “Superman” and “Fantastic Four” hit theaters in July, then Disney+ is where you should go this weekend.

“I Don’t Understand You” (Vertical)

“I Don’t Understand You” (2025)

“I Don’t Understand You” is a blackly comic horror thriller about a well-intentioned vacation gone very, very wrong. It stars Andrew Rannells and Nick Kroll as a wealthy, gay couple whose 10th anniversary trip to Italy becomes a bloody odyssey when a private dinner at a provincial farm abruptly ends when they accidentally kill their host. That accident sets off an increasingly violent series of events driven by its leads’ narcissism and shared, desperate desire to make it back to their pleasant, domestic lives in Los Angeles.

Following its theatrical release in early June, “I Don’t Understand You” is available to rent and buy on demand now, and it is worth giving a shot. It’s an entertaining, screwball horror comedy that will keep you on your toes and consistently laughing — whether it be at its plot’s many twists or characters’ ridiculous behavior.

“Nautilus” (AMC/AMC+)

“Nautilus” (AMC/AMC+)

One of this month’s lesser known new titles, “Nautilus” serves as an ambitious, swashbuckling prequel to Jules Verne’s iconic, beloved 1870 novel “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.” It offers its own take on the origin of Captain Nemo (Shazad Latif), who sets out on the one-of-a-kind submarine he helped build on a mission of revenge against the East India Mercantile Company, which falsely imprisoned him and profited off the slave labor of him and many others.

Disney+ was originally set to distribute “Nautilus,” but the streamer ended up dropping it. Amazon’s Prime Video picked it up and released it late last year in the U.K. and Ireland. Now, its first two episodes are set to premiere in the U.S. on AMC and AMC+ Sunday night, which means that American viewers will finally have the opportunity to check out this promising, throwback adventure series for themselves this weekend.