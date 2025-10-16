The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, Peacock and More

Cinephiles, sports fans and true-crime nuts alike are all in luck this week.

Netflix and Peacock have a pair of true-crime dramas, one scripted and one not, releasing, while Peacock and Apple are both set to unveil documentaries designed to spotlight two very different, influential and revered entertainment industry legends. On top of all of that, this week’s streaming premieres also include a new animated video game adaptation, the third season of a Netflix hit and the sophomore season of a popular NBA docuseries.

Here are the eight best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

“Solar Opposites” Season 6 (Hulu) “Solar Opposites” Season 6 (Hulu) “Solar Opposites” has reached the end of the line. The adult animated series from “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan dropped its entire, ten-episode sixth and final season Monday on Hulu. For years, the series, about a family of aliens who end up in middle America, has been one of the more underrated animated shows not just on Hulu but television, period. Now, after a year hiatus between seasons, the series has rolled out its final batch of episodes. If you’re a fan of “Solar Opposites,” this weekend seems like as good a time as any to check out its remaining episodes.

“Splinter Cell: Deathwatch” (Netflix) “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch” Season 1 (Netflix) “Solar Opposites” is not this week’s only noteworthy adult animated show. Netflix also unveiled the first season of “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch” on its platform Tuesday. Based on the “Splinter Cell” video game franchise, the series stars Liev Schreiber as iconic spy protagonist Sam Fisher. The show’s eight-episode first season finds Fisher as an older, largely retired legend who is pulled back into action and forced to help a new, up-and-coming agent uncover the truth behind a dangerous, global conspiracy. Early reviews for “Deathwatch” have been largely positive, and it comes from “John Wick” writer Derek Kolstad. Netflix additionally renewed it for a second season the day after it premiered — just in case you needed any more reason to check it out this weekend.

Michael Chernus and Michael Angarano in “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.” (Brooke Palmer/Peacock) “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock) Hot off the success of Netflix’s “Monster: The Ed Gein Story,” Peacock has its own true-crime limited series about an infamous American serial killer to offer viewers this week. The streamer, in fact, dropped all eight episodes of “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” on its platform Thursday. Created by Patrick Macmanus, the series dramatizes the life and many crimes of John Wayne Gacy (Michael Chernus), who garnered the moniker “The Killer Clown” for the public clown performances he put on before his arrest in 1978. If you’re in the mood for more true-crime television after “Monster,” then you should probably look no further than “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy.”

“The Diplomat” Season 3 (Netflix) “The Diplomat” Season 3 (Netflix) “The Diplomat,” one of the most addictive TV shows of the past few years, is finally back this week. Following its shortened second season last year, the political thriller’s eight-episode third season premiered in its entirety Thursday on Netflix. Picking up where its second season shockingly left off, the new season follows Kate (Keri Russell) and Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) as they are both forced to adapt to the sudden, new status quo and hierarchy of power within the American government. There is, in other words, plenty more drama, marital tension and political intrigue to come in this week’s new “Diplomat” episodes. Fortunately, those who were left wanting by the series’ six-episode sophomore run can look forward to a bigger binge this weekend as well.

“Starting 5” Season 2 (Netflix) “Starting 5” Season 2 (Netflix) Ahead of the forthcoming 2025-26 NBA season, Netflix has rolled out the second season of its hit sports documentary series “Starting 5” this week. The new season, which covers the events of the 2024-25 NBA season, follows five new, different professional basketball stars: Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, former Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden. The absence of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards this season could hamper the series’ ability to produce as many viral moments as it did last year. Either way, though, NBA fans can look forward to going behind the scenes of some of last season’s biggest moments, including Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP win and Haliburton’s heartbreaking injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

“Downey Wrote That” (Peacock) “Downey Wrote That” (Peacock) “Saturday Night Live” fans have two treats to look forward to this weekend: the sketch comedy series’ new, Sabrina Carpenter-hosted episode and “Downey Wrote That.” The latter is an hour-long documentary about legendary “SNL” writer Jim Downey that explores his impact on the show, the origins of some of his most famous sketches, and his influence on the comedians and comedy writers who have come after him. The documentary features candid interviews with “SNL” legends and celebrities like Fred Armisen, Dana Carvey, Will Forte, Bill Hader, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, Ben Stiller, Bob Odenkirk, Conan O’Brien, Laraine Newman and “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels. It is set to premiere Friday on Peacock, and whether you are a die-hard “SNL” fan or just interested in the history of American comedy, you should consider giving “Downey Wrote That” some of your time this weekend.

“Mr. Scorsese” (Apple TV) “Mr. Scorsese” (Apple TV) Speaking of documentaries about legendary media figures, “Mr. Scorsese” also premieres this week. The new Apple TV original is a five-part documentary series directed by filmmaker Rebecca Miller that explores the life, career and iconic movies of “Goodfellas” and “Taxi Driver” director Martin Scorsese. The series features interviews with Scorsese himself, as well as many of his friends, loved ones and past collaborators, including Robert De Niro, Steven Spielberg, Mick Jagger, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sharon Stone and Isabella Rossellini. “Mr. Scorsese,” consequently, has all the makings to be an addictive hit among both Scorsese die-hards and general movie fans alike. All five of its episodes premiere Friday on Apple TV.