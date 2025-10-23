The 8 Best New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and More

This week’s streaming premieres include a good mix of both new movies and TV shows. There are, for instance, two Stephen King adaptations arriving on streaming this week, one of which has officially made the jump from the big-screen to VOD, while the other is set to debut Sunday on HBO and HBO Max. Elsewhere, Netflix has the second season of one of last year’s biggest TV hits on deck this week, as well as one acclaimed filmmaker’s first film in eight years.

Here are the best new movies and shows you can stream this weekend.

Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson in “The Long Walk” (Credit: Lionsgate) “The Long Walk” (2025) The same week that one of the year’s biggest Stephen King adaptations is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max (more on that later), “The Long Walk” has become available to buy and stream on demand. Directed by Francis Lawrence and written by “Strange Darling” filmmaker JT Mollner, this modest Stephen King adaptation is set in a dystopian, alternate reality version of the 1970s. It follows a group of young men as they compete in an annual competition in which they are forced to walk at the same pace, nonstop, until only one of them is left. A lean, intense thriller, “The Long Walk” takes a difficult, oppressively bleak piece of source material and manages to wring as much cinematic drama and tension out of it as it can. It pulls off the page-to-screen jump, and that is due in no small part to the impressive lead performances given by “Licorice Pizza” actor Cooper Hoffman and “Alien: Romulus” scene-stealer David Jonsson.

“Nobody Wants This” Season 2 (Erin Simkin/Netflix) “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 (Netflix) One of 2024’s biggest breakout TV hits returns this week for its second shot at bat. “Nobody Wants This” Season 2 is set to premiere Thursday on Netflix. While the Erin Foster-created romantic comedy may have left its central relationship between podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and rabbi Noah (Adam Brody) in a tentatively good place at the end of its first season, that does not mean more drama and conflict don’t lie ahead. The show’s sophomore season is set to find its fan-favorite duo dealing, once again, not only with their attraction to each other, but also — as Bell’s Joanne puts it at one point in the season’s trailer — how “to be a we.” The Netflix series seems, in other words, well primed to deliver the same blend of wit, humor, charming romance, drama and sexual tension that made viewers fall in love with “Nobody Wants This” in the first place. Its entire second season premieres Thursday, which means fans will have plenty to watch this weekend, if they so choose.

“A House of Dynamite” (Eros Hoagland/Netflix) “A House of Dynamite” (Netflix) “A House of Dynamite,” director Kathryn Bigelow’s first film in eight years, arrives Friday on Netflix. The new, apocalyptic political thriller is a tightly wound barn-burner about a group of American government officials scrambling to figure out the proper way to respond to a single, unclaimed nuclear missile attack on the United States. Written by “Jackie” screenwriter and “Zero Day” creator Noah Oppenheim, the film’s ensemble cast includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Brasso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos and Greta Lee. Early reviews for the film have hailed it as a return to form for Bigelow, coming off the muted response to 2017’s “Detroit.” To her further credit, few filmmakers know how to make pulse-pounding, almost suffocatingly intense thrillers better than her. That, combined with the contemporary relevance of its nightmarish story, makes “A House of Dynamite” a must-watch this weekend.

Weapons (Warner Bros./YouTube) “Weapons” (HBO Max) A few months after it hit theaters (where it grossed over $267 million at the worldwide box office), writer-director Zach Cregger’s “Weapons” is set to debut on HBO Max this Friday. Cregger’s follow-up to 2022’s “Barbarian,” the film follows the residents of a small American town as they try to unearth the truth behind the overnight disappearance of 17 elementary schoolchildren. Playful and riveting in many of the same ways that “Barbarian” was, “Weapons” marks a step into bigger, bolder and more thought-provoking territory for Cregger. There are startling, jump-scare moments of uncanny terror scattered throughout the film’s 128 minutes, as well as some perfectly-pitched instances of comedic relief. Lingering beneath the surface of “Weapons,” though, is a roiling pool of dread, trauma, confusion and senseless cruelty that unnerves and leaves a lasting mark. It is not only one of the best horror films of the year, but also a striking portrait of what American life so often feels like at this very moment. There could be no better, new-to-streaming film for you to watch this last weekend before Halloween.

Anne Meara and Jerry Stiller in “Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost” (Credit: Photo courtesy of Apple TV+) “Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost” (Apple TV) A number of noteworthy, worthwhile documentaries have gone straight to streaming over the past few weeks, including Apple TV’s “Mr. Scorsese” and Prime Video’s “John Candy: I Like Me.” This week, Apple TV continues that trend with “Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost,” another documentary portrait about two luminary entertainment icons. This one is particularly personal, though. It comes from actor and “Severance” director Ben Stiller, the son of the documentary’s central subjects, comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. Directed by Stiller, the documentary explores the careers, personal lives and legacies of his legendary parents, as well as their shared romance. Initial reviews coming out of the movie’s Oct. 5 premiere at the New York Film Festival have been largely positive. So if you find yourself in the mood for a personal, reflective piece of work this weekend, you may want to give “Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost” a shot. It premieres Friday on Apple TV.

“Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4 (Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+) “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4 (Paramount+) “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan continues to prove why he has earned the title of modern TV’s most prolific creator. Coming off the premiere of “Tulsa King” Season 3 in late September and ahead of the premiere of “Landman” Season 2 in November, Sheridan has “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4 coming this week. The Jeremy Renner-led series is set to drop the first episode of its latest season Sunday on Paramount+. The season’s remaining nine episodes will follow one at a time through Dec. 28. Picking up where “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 3 left off, the new season follows Renner’s Mike as his control over Kingstown is threatened by new players, who have arrived to try to take advantage of the power vacuum left by the Russian mob’s collapse. The season’s new cast members include Edie Falco, Laura Benanti and Lennie James. If you are a longtime fan of either the show itself or just Sheridan’s general brand of television, you’ll likely want to check out the “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 4 premiere this weekend.

“IT: Welcome to Derry” (Brooke Palmer/HBO) “IT: Welcome to Derry” Season 1 (HBO Max) The end of “Task” this past weekend leaves an opening in HBO’s premiere programming spot that “IT: Welcome to Derry” is set to fill this coming Sunday. A prequel to 2017’s “IT,” the new HBO series follows a family in the early 1960s who move to the fictional town of Derry, Maine, at the same time that a local boy goes missing. Soon, they discover that Derry, unfortunately, is not like most places. The show comes from “IT” director Andy Muschietti, producer Barbara Muschietti and writer Jason Fuchs. Bill Skarsgård has also reprised his role as Pennywise the Clown in “Welcome to Derry.” Consequently, if you were a fan of Muschietti’s past “IT” films, then “Welcome to Derry” will probably be right up your alley. It looks big, expensive, violent and, of course, pretty terrifying, which makes its late October premiere date seem all the more fitting. Its eight episodes are set to premiere one Sunday night at a time through Dec. 14.