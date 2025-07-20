The 7 Best New Movies Streaming on HBO Max in July

Max may have changed its name (back) to HBO Max, but the streamer is still “the one to watch” this July. The streaming service offers a slew of new films to stream, including some of the first half of the year’s best movies. This month may be lighter than some of Max’s offerings in the past, but it still has a few crowd pleasers and heavy hitters you can stream through the summer.

Here are the seven best movies that are now streaming on HBO Max in July.

“The Big Lebowski” (Gramercy Pictures) “The Big Lebowski” A cult classic turned outright classic, “The Big Lebowski” remains one of the most popular films in the Coen Brothers’ storied catalog. Though at first considered by audiences as a lesser Coens feature, “The Big Lebowski” has since earned a reputation of extreme quality for its irreverent comedy and stellar performances. Like many Coen Brothers features, “The Big Lebowski” takes a somewhat standard premise and spirals into the surreal. Jeff Bridges stars as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, a slacker/bowler who finds himself the victim of an attack meant for a different Jeffrey Lebowski — this one, the titular “big Lebowski.” The Dude approaches the millionaire asking for compensation after a group of thugs, owed money from the big Lebowski’s wife, urinate on his rug (it really tied the room together). Bridges gives a pitch-perfect portrayal of his slacker protagonist, upstaged only by John Goodman’s explosive performance as The Dude’s friend and bowling partner, Walter Sobchak.

An adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's "The Price of Salt," Todd Haynes' "Carol" remains one of the most stunning romantic dramas of the 21st century. In this historical queer romance, Therese (Rooney Mara) and Carol (Cate Blanchett) find themselves drawn to one another after a chance encounter during the holiday season in 1952. Mara and Blanchett both play their parts to perfection, exercising subtlety and restraint in their respective roles. Edward Lachman's breathtaking cinematography stands out as one of the stars of the film, rendering the story with picturesque precision.

Daniel Kaluuya in “Get Out” (Universal) “Get Out” In his spectacular directorial debut, Jordan Peele immediately asserts himself as one of the horror greats through “Get Out.” The film expertly mixes social satire with horror — like many of the greats of the genre — in a story that feels both modern and timeless. Like in all of his features, Peele throws a lot of ideas on the board with an astounding success rate, crafting a story both deep and broad. It’s hard to overstate what a sensation “Get Out” became upon release. Not only did it reach audiences far broader than only horror aficionados, but it also became one of the few films in the genre to garner a Best Picture nomination — nearly one year after its release. Peele’s “Twilight Zone”-style story shows early that he’s a master of horror filmmaking, a fact that becomes more evident with each passing movie. Daniel Kaluuya’s star-making turn further established the future Oscar-winner an actor always worth watching.

“Napoleon Dynamite” Like “The Big Lebowski,” “Napoleon Dynamite” became a cult classic that fully invaded the cultural lexicon. Jared Hess’ awkward, low-budget film about a high-school nerd grew into a staple of early 2000s comedy. Jon Heder’s look and vocal affectations in the movie are entirely iconic. Hess may have seen more than $1 billion at the box office this year with “A Minecraft Movie” (also currently on HBO Max), but it definitely wasn’t the first time audiences were quoting his work alongside the screen.

“On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” (Credit: Festival de Cannes) “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” By far the least known entry on this list, “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl” initially premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It wouldn’t release in U.S. theaters until March 2025, distributed domestically by A24 (the company also helped finance the film). Written and directed by Rungano Nyoni, this black comedy/drama follows Shula, a young adult who, late at night, finds her uncle dead on the side of the road. Set in Zambia, the film follows the funeral preparations of Shula and her family as they dive deep into both grief and trauma. Susan Chardy stuns as Shula, a woman caught between tradition and the harsh reality of the present. The film was Chardy’s first on-screen role to date.

“Shaun the Sheep Movie” It’s hard to imagine a film more different from this list’s last entry than “Shaun the Sheep Movie.” Directors Mark Burton and Richard Starzak Nick Park and Bob Baker’s character to the big screen in another fun, light adventure from Aardman Animation. Like many films and shorts throughout Aardman’s catalog, “Shaun the Sheep Movie” is a clever and compelling comedy that proves enjoyable for adults and children alike. There is on chatter character like Wallace to balance out his strong-and-silent companion in this Aardman feature. Instead, “Shaun the Sheep Movie” portrays a dialogue-free adventure big on sight gags and physical comedy. It’s an animated family movie that owes a lot to the comedies of the silent film era — proving that some humor is just timeless.