August has no shortage of new shows to stream — just check Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Disney+ and Prime Video. New seasons of already established series are set to arrive early in the month, like “Reservation Dogs,” “Locke & Key,” and “Never Have I Ever.” Other titles to watch out for include Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” the “A League of Their Own” series, and Steve Carrell’s “The Patient.”

Kids can look forward to Netflix’s limited series “Lost Ollie” which stars some adorable animated toys as well as the five “I Am Groot” shorts landing on Disney+. And book lovers have “House of the Dragon,” “Partner Track” and “Everything I Know About Love” to look forward to.

To help narrow down your viewing options and select the next show you’re ready to binge-watch, we’ve assembled a list of 25 noteworthy new TV shows to stream this month.

Reservation Dogs Season 2

FX

Aug. 3 – FX on Hulu

From creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi comes the second season of FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” which is also available to stream on Hulu. The comedy series follows four Native American teenagers growing up on a reservation in Oklahoma. The show stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Smallhill, Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak, Lane Factor as Cheese and Paulina Alexis as Willie Jack. Elva Guerra plays Jackie, and Lil Mike and Funny Bone appear as dynamic duo Mose and Mekko. Matty Cardarople plays Ansel. The first two episodes of Season 2 arrived August 3, with the rest rolling out weekly. – Dessi Gomez

The Sandman

Netflix

Aug. 5 – Netflix

The Sandman (who goes by many names including Dream, Morpheus and Master of Dreams) dominates The Dreaming — or the dream realm of sleep — weaving worlds out of human fear and hopes. When Dream falls prisoner for a century, his absence results in huge changes for the dreaming and waking worlds as he is not able to man his post. When he returns to his home, he must correct all the chaos that ensued while he was gone. The fantastical journey brings Morpheus back into contact with old friends and enemies as well as brand new encounters. Each episode is a chapter in the show that blends fantasy and myth. The adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comics is now streaming on Netflix. – DG

I Am Groot

Marvel Studios

Disney+ – Aug. 10

If you’re looking to spend more time with your favorite sentient tree-creature, this is the show for you! “I Am Groot” is a series of animated shorts from Marvel Studios. What’s interesting about the series is, instead of going with a more stylized look, this is very much the Groot from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, beautifully animated by Luma Pictures and voiced, once again, by Vin Diesel. (Bradley Cooper also makes a cameo voice appearance as Rocket.) Directed by Kirsten Lapore, who also served as the animation supervisor for this summer’s indie sleeper hit “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the series checks in with Groot at various stages in his life (when he’s a little twig in a pot, when he was aboard the Ravagers ship circa “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2,” etc.) for fun little adventures. What is there not to love? – Drew Taylor

Locke & Key Season 3

Netflix

Netflix – Aug. 10

New adventures, characters and magical keys await the Locke family in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Locke & Key.” Season 2 saw them recover from their first epic battle with the demon Dodge, and the second season only revealed that things were even more complicated for Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones). Based on the comics by Joe Hill, illustrated by Gabriela Rodriquez, “Locke & Key” has been described by its cast as “Stranger Things” meets “Harry Potter.” The final season definitely shares some similar elements to “Stranger Things,” so its worth the watch if you are still having withdrawls. – DG

Children of the Underground

FX

FX on Hulu – Aug. 12

This five-part documentary series, executive produced by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, the director of “Blackfish,” explores the true story of Faye Yager, “who built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not” (according to the official description). But when she helped the ex-wife and children of a wealthy businessman, she had a very public reckoning. This looks like it could be your next true crime obsession. – DT

Five Days at Memorial

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ – Aug. 12

Based on true events chronicled in Sheri Fink’s book “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital,” this TV adaptation lands at AppleTV+ August 12. The nonfiction show stars Vera Farmiga, Robert Pine (yes, Chris Pine’s father) and Cherry Jones. In the book, Fink investigates the deaths at a New Orleans hospital hit by Hurricane Katrina. Fink, a physician and journalist, pulled together the events of five days in the hospital, where healthcare workers decided to rank patient’s lives in order of rescue. The book brought about criminal allegations for the caregivers, who allegedly attempted to hasten patient deaths with drugs. – DG

A League of Their Own

“A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)

Prime Video – Aug. 12

“A League of Their Own” hits Amazon Prime Video in series form. The Rockford Peaches return to the small screen, with new players and side characters, in a new story based on Penny Marshall’s 1992 film of the same name. The spirit and joy are there, along with personalities that are similar to those of some of the movie characters. Rosie O’Donnell even makes an appearance later on in the show as a totally different character that speaks to the expansive lens of the TV show. Family members, friends, fiancées and more cheer on the ballplayers on the four teams in the Midwest in this 1943-set show. – DG

Never Have I Ever Season 3

Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix – Aug. 12

Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) returns with her chaotic high school life in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Never Have I Ever.” Season 1 of Mindy Kaling’s and Lang Fisher’s comedy series launched in the summer of 2020, introducing viewers to endearingly funny characters. Devi lives with her mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and single cousin Kamala (Risha Moorjani). Her best friends Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Eleanor (Ramona Young) serve as her wingwomen in every crazy situation she experiences. Peripheral characters Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) take up Devi’s attention in different ways, Ben being her archnemesis and Paxton being the hottie of Devi’s dreams. Sherman Oaks high school witnesses how these teenagers collide and interact. Season 2 brought some new characters into the lives of Devi through her gal pals, and a new Indian classmate rivals Devi’s position at school. – DG

​​Tales of the Walking Dead

Samantha Morton as Dee – Tales of the Walking Dead _ Season 1 – Photo Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

AMC+ – Aug. 14

“Tales of the Walking Dead” is the latest spin-off of the popular zombie series. But instead of a straight spin-off like “Fear the Walking Dead,” this one takes an anthology approach – each episode is based around a different set of (new) characters, with the episodes wildly varying in tone and style from week to week. With a starry cast that includes Olivia Munn, Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Samantha Morton, Danny Ramirez and Anthony Edwards, this is arguably the most exciting new project in the constellation of “Walking Dead” projects. – DT

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers

Hulu

Hulu – Aug. 15

How much Lakers history is too much Lakers history? Following closely in the footsteps of HBO’s fabulous, highly dramatized “Winning Time: The Rise of the L.A. Lakers Dynasty” (which has been renewed for a second season), this 10-part documentary series aims to offer the real story of the players and management that made the team so iconic. Featuring interviews with players, coaches, front office executives and members of the Buss family, this will probably wind up being the Lakers version of the Bulls-centric “The Last Dance” (which was a phenomenon when it debuted on ESPN and Netflix during lockdown). Starting with the “Showtime” era, which began in 1979, and continuing to today, “Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” will undoubtedly prove that the truth is stranger than fiction. – DT

​​Dark Side of Comedy

Getty Images

Vice – Aug. 16

Who would have ever thought that “Dark Side of the Ring,” an impressionistic, fatalistic series about weird stories in wrestling history, would be the beginning of an entire franchise for Vice? The latest in the somewhat related series (in the sense that all the tales are historical and deeply screwed up, “Dark Side of Comedy” chronicles envelope-pushing performers like Andrew Dice Clay, Roseanne Barr and Richard Pryor. It will, undoubtedly, be deliciously evil. – DT

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Marvel’s “She-Hulk” is delaying its premiere date by one day. (Marvel Studios).

Disney+ – Aug. 18

The latest Marvel Studios original series for Disney+ is also its most delightful. Instead of super-heroic derring-do, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” as the title suggests, is more interested in the legal expertise of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a plucky young attorney who, thanks to a somewhat convoluted backstory, now has the powers of the Hulk. (Bruce Banner, played once again by Mark Ruffalo, is her cousin.) Tipping its hat to lawyer shows of the past (“Ally McBeal” is explicitly referenced), Walters is assigned to the new superhero division of a big Los Angeles law firm, which frequently puts her into close contact with other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Surprising, hilarious and exactly what the MCU needs now, “She-Hulk” (with new episodes airing weekly on Disney+) should be at the top of your must-watch list. - DT

The Undeclared War

Peacock

Peacock – Aug. 18

This looks like a jolly-good thriller. Set on the eve of the 2024 election in England, when a series of Russian cyber-attacks causes a crack group of intelligence officers (among them: Hannah Khalique-Brown, Simon Pegg, Mark Rylance and Alex Jennings) to contemplate an appropriate response. Entirely directed by Peter Kominsky (“Wolf Hall”), the series has already aired overseas, which makes Peacock’s decision to release the series all at once much more understandable. The only thing scarier than Russian attacks are spoilers. – DT

Echoes

Netflix

Netflix – Aug. 19

Michelle Monaghan plays a pair of twin sisters in “Echoes,” a new Netflix thriller series that feels custom-made to be binge-watched. Leni and Gina have created double lives for themselves, sharing two homes, two husbands and a child without anyone knowing. But when one sister goes missing, the scheme starts to fall apart. The suspenseful Netflix show comes from the creator of “13 Reasons Why,” and Monaghan stars alongside Matt Bomer as Jack, Daniel Sunjata as Charlie, Ali Stroker as Claudia, Karen Robinson as Sheriff Louise Floss, Rosanny Zayas as Deputy Paula Martinez, Michael O’Neill as Victor, Celia Weston as Grandma Georgia Taylor, Gable Swanlund as Mathilda, Tyner Rushing as Maria, Hazel and Ginger Mason as the young twins, Alise Willis as Meg and Maddie Nichols as Natasha. – DG

Making the Cut

“Making the Cut” (Prime Video)

Prime Video – Aug. 19

Fashion industry veteran Tim Gunn and super model Heidi Klum return to “Making the Cut” for the third season of the Prime Video series. Starting with a runway on the iconic Rodeo Drive, the new season challenges designers to go out of their comfort zone to design high fashion and accessible looks based on various themes while staying true to their brand. As the designers compete for the grand prize of $1 million to build their brand, each episode’s winning look can be purchased in the “Making the Cut” Amazon store. – LS

House of the Dragon

Matt Smith stars in HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon.” (Ollie Upton/HBO)

HBO Max – Aug. 21

“House of the Dragon” soars onto HBO and HBO Max on Aug. 21. The “Game of Thrones” prequel, based on “Fire and Blood” by George R. R. Martin, focuses on the House of Targaryen and takes place at the peak of their power, hundreds of years before the events of “Game of Thrones.” Daenarys’ ancestors become involved in a civil war known as The Dance of the Dragons before Houses Stark, Lannister, etc. even enter the picture. Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen, and Emma D’Arcy is Princess Rhaenyra Targaryan, the first-born child and older sister of Daemon. King Viserys (Paddy Considine) rules, along with his Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto. – DG

Mo

Netflix

Netflix – Aug. 24

The comedy series follows Mo Najjar as he balances between two cultures, three languages and many obstacles as a Palestinian refugee on the bring of asylum in his efforts to obtain U.S. citizenship. His family flee to Houston, Texas, and he learns to laugh off life’s struggles that pop up here and there. “Mo” is created and executive produced by comedians Mo Amer (“The Vagabond,” “Black Adam”) and Ramy Youssef (“Ramy,” “Mr. Robot”). The series is executive produced by Ravi nandan and Hallie Sekoff for A24, Harris Danow (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Daisy Jomes & The Six”), Luvh Rakhe (“Dave,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), and series Director Solvan “Slick” Naim (“It’s Bruno!”, “Snowfall”). – DG

Selling OC

Netflix

Netflix – Aug. 24

The Oppenheim Group from “Selling Sunset” returns with a fresh group of real estate agents and a whole new patch of land to cover. This time the gang is in posh Orange County, California, where the houses are even bigger and the personalities are just as huge. What interpersonal drama will erupt, both in the office and amongst the properties? We will all have to watch and find out! (Is it too much to ask for another Simu Liu cameo?) – DT

Welcome to Wrexham

FX

FX on Hulu – Aug. 25

Like a documentary version of “Ted Lasso,” “Welcome to Wrexham” follows actors Ryan Gosling and Rob McElhenney, who decided to pool their resources and buy a struggling Welsh soccer team (Wrexham A.F.C.). After years of poor mismanagement, COVID nearly ended the team for good, before Gosling and McElhenney took over. Judging by the promotional materials, it looks like the kind of feel-good, inspirational (but not saccharine) story that we could use about now. Goal! – DT

Lost Ollie

Netflix

Netflix – Aug. 24

Lovers of “Toy Story” and “Inside Out” will surely enjoy Netflix’s limited series adaptation of the children’s book “Ollie’s Odyssey” by William Joyce. The show, titled “Lost Ollie” lands on the streamer August 24. In it, stuffed bunny Ollie (voiced by Jonathan Groff) works to reunite with his owner Billy (Kesler Talbot) whose parents are played by Jake Johnson and Gina Rodriguez. Tim Blake Nelson voices Zozo, a rodeo clown toy that offers to help Ollie on his quest, and Mary J. Blige voices Rosy, a badass stuffed pink bear who beats to her own drum. “Stranger Things” EP Shawn Levy executive produced the animated adventure. – DG

The End Is Nye

Getty Images

Peacock – Aug. 25

The six part American docu-series and Peacock Original “The End Is Nye” lands on the streamer August 25. Scientist and persona Bill Nye leads the show from the Disaster Institute, where he explains how “The Earth is constantly on the edge of disaster.” He also asks the question: “Why is it that every disaster movie begins with someone in power ignoring a scientist?” Bill Nye is literally “dying to save the world” in this new special series, in which he will face six world-ending disasters in Mexico City, New York City, London, Tokyo, Los Angeles and Rio De Janeiro. – DG

Little Demon

FX

FXX on Hulu – Aug. 26

In this new adult animated series (produced by “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon), Aubrey Plaza plays a young single mother trying to raise her daughter in Delaware, but her attempts at a normal life are undermined by the reappearance of her daughter’s father, Satan (voiced, of course, by Danny DeVito). With a fanciful art style and a cast that Eugene Cordero, Michael Shannon and Lennon Parham, with guest appearances by Mel Brooks, William Jackson Harper, Pamela Adlon, Rhea Perlman, Dave Bautista, June Diane Raphael, Sam Richardson, Lamorne Morris and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Sounds like devilishly good fun! – DT

Mike

Hulu – Aug. 25

This eight-episode limited series aims to be the definitive documentary portrayal of Mike Tyson, the controversial sports figure whose behavior outside the ring was just as violent and chaotic as it was inside the ring. According to the official press release, the series has more on its mind than a simple biography, as it “examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.” Documentary fans and those who are obsessed with things like “The Last Dance” and “30 for 30” should make this appointment television, er, streaming. – DT

Partner Track

Netflix

Netflix – Aug. 26

This cutthroat and fast-paged lawyer show, adapted from Helen Wan’s novel, arrives on Netflix August 26. Arden Cho (“Teen Wolf”) portrays Ingrid Yun, who wants nothing more than to make junior partner at her law firm. To do so, she will have to beat out her cocky competitor (Nolan Gerard Funk). Thrown into the mix is Ingrid’s romantic wedding hookup Jeff Murphy (Dominic Sherwood), who remembers Ingrid. Of course at first she ends up dating New York’s most eligible bachelor Nick Laren (Rob Heaps), but who knows where this rollercoaster story will lead. Oh, and Ingrid has a sister that she has to keep tabs on as well. If anything, it immerses viewers in the world of law, love and backstabbing. – DG

The Patient

FX/Hulu



Hulu – Aug. 30

We’re a long way from “The Office.” In his latest, a darkly tinged drama series, Steve Carrell plays a therapist who is held captive by his patient (Domhnall Gleeson), a serial killer who wants to stop his homicidal tendencies. Completely written by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (“The Americans”), “The Patient” looks creepy-as-hell. Given Carrell’s ability to nimbly jump from one genre to another, this could be his biggest swing – and potentially biggest accomplishment – yet. – DT