7 Best Superhero Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Superheroes continue to be all the rage, and based on how many shows and movies are being made about them, that popularity shows no sign of slowing down.

With all these options, it can be overwhelming for someone who wants a binge to know where to go for quality. For Netflix’s many subscribers looking for a superheroic binge, there are lots of avenues to go down from the more introspective to a small-screen shared universe crossovers and all.

From “The Sandman” to “The Flash,” these are the best superhero shows to check out on Netflix.

“The Sandman” Season 2 (Netflix) The Sandman “The Sandman” is just wrapping up its 2-season run, telling the tale of Dream of the Endless and his many cosmic struggles. Few superhero shows are shot more gorgeously or written more poetically than this Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular graphic novel. If you’re looking for a superhero story that’s light on the punching and heavy on unpacking the meaning of, well, just about everything, then this is the show for you.

Bettina Strauss/The CW Arrow “Arrow” took the much more grounded approach inspired by films like “The Dark Knight” and “Man of Steel.” It wasn’t until seasons in that the series, which followed Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) rise from rich asshole into the Green Arrow, embraced superheroes, and when it did, it spawned its own shared universe. “Arrow” was the origin point of that and always felt like the oldest sibling of the many series to follow, often tackling darker storylines than some of the lighter spinoffs.

“The Umbrella Academy” Season 4 (Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix) The Umbrella Academy Few Netflix shows have nailed the misfit banding together to save the world troupe better than “The Umbrella Academy.” The series follows a group of has-been heroes that grew up fighting crime with an assortment of powers, only to become estranged until a death in their found family brings them back together. What follows is four seasons of bats–t storytelling that works more often than it doesn’t – or has any right to.

“The Flash” (Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW) The Flash “The Flash” was the first series to spin out of “Arrow” over on The CW and pound-for-pound may be the strongest of the lot. Grant Gustin is a great Barry Allen, and for the first few seasons, the show is a particularly strong showcase of juggling the Scarlet Speedster’s powers along with Barry’s crime scene analyst expertise. While the show may flag toward the finish line, “The Flash” has more than enough thrilling seasons to scratch that superhero itch.

Legends of Tomorrow — “Ground Control to Sara Lance” — Image Number: LGN601fg_0013r.jpg — Pictured: Caity Lotz as Sara Lance — Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Legends of Tomorrow While “Arrow” and “The Flash” are the most well-known series of The Arrowverse, I’ll go to my deathbed mumbling that “Legends of Tomorrow” was the best of the universe. Yes, there were some growing pains in that first season, which did it no favors, but starting with Season 2, the show really figured out what made the series good. Imagine “Doctor Who” mixed with a gallery of reject heroes from the DC Universe and you’ll have the utter delight that became “Legends of Tomorrow.” Superhero fans and sci-fi fans alike should give the show a try.

“My Hero Academia” (Shueisha) My Hero Academia Mix superpowers with the school/academy trope, and what you get is “My Hero Academia.” The anime is one of the most popular worldwide for a reason. It follows Izuku Midoriya, born powerless – or Quirkless in the language of the show – until he is gifted one of the strongest powers possible and enrolls in a prestigious hero academy. There, he and his fellow classmates learn to become the next great heroes, all while an underlying evil begins to bubble beneath the surface.