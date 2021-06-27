BET Awards 2021: Complete Winners List

Megan Thee Stallion dominated Sunday’s BET Awards, taking home prizes for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewer’s Choice and Best Video.

Lil Baby won the award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, while Jazmine Sullivan took home Album of the Year for “Heaux Tales.”

Actress Taraji P. Henson hosted the show, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles — Andra Day took home the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Lady Day in Lee Daniels’ “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award, adding her name to a list of star-studded honorees including Whitney Houston and Mary J. Blige.

“Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated and won for Best Actor for playing Levee in the film adaptation of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The show also paid tribute to rapper DMX, who died of a heart attack earlier this year.

The night was also jam-packed with performances, the largest number the BET Awards has ever had, including appearances from Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler the Creator.

Check out a full list of the 2021 BET Awards winners below.

Best Album

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby – Dababy

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (Winner)

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle



Best Collaboration