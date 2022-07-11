Bethenny Frankel Joins Kevin O’Leary for ‘Money Court’ Season 2 Order at CNBC (Exclusive)

CNBC has greenlit a second season of primetime original series “Money Court” with entrepreneur and Skinnygirl founder and CEO Bethenny Frankel joining Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) as a new co-host.

Set to premiere in early 2023, the new season will feature the duo weighing in on and resolving a wide range of business disputes, money issues and dilemmas that every small and expanding business faces.

Whether it’s estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour, friends and business partners disagreeing over pricing strategy, or partners with different visions for their future, what all the cases have in common are real money and an agreement by the participants to abide by O’Leary and Frankel’s ruling.

“This has been my best television experience to date. The range in reviewing small businesses where everything is on the line to the riskiest hundred-million-dollar conflicts, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Kevin and I have entirely complementary skill sets, experience, and expertise. This makes these verdicts so comprehensive and effective,” Frankel said in a statement. “We really are saving small and large businesses alike. Our sum is greater than its parts. There is nothing like this on television, and America needs a show that exhibits how to resolve business conflict in a creative, tactical, strategic and methodical manner.”

“Money Court” debuted on CNBC last summer and ran for six episodes over its rookie season with cases ranging from a husband and wife clashing over whether to sell their dream home to fund a new product to co-owners of multi-million dollar companies disagreeing over growth strategy. In its return, O’Leary and Frankel will carefully consider all sides of a case, examine all relevant evidence, and ultimately render a financial verdict for each week’s proceeding.

“The economy has gone through an unprecedented transformation over the last three years, no sector was left unscathed. Out of the turmoil a new digital economy has emerged that may prove to be even more productive than its predecessor. For small and large businesses alike there has been a lot of dislocation and dispute on which way to go forward and those cases find their way into ‘Money Court,'” said O’Leary. “It’s fascinating television to watch, highly entertaining and very informative. There has never been a better time to provide a platform like this and I’m proud to be part of it.”

“Kevin and Bethenny are the ultimate team of arbitrators,” said Denise Contis, executive vice president and head of content, CNBC Primetime. “Their perspective and business expertise will not only deliver resolution but will also provide enormous value that entrepreneurs can apply to their own businesses.”

“Money Court” is produced by Anvil 1893 Entertainment with Eric Schotz, O’Leary, Frankel and Stuart Krasnow serving as executive producers. Timothy Kuryak is the executive producer for CNBC.