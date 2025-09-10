BeyondFest 2025 Line-Up Includes ‘Dust Bunny,’ ‘No Other Choice,’ Guillermo del Toro Retrospective

Plus Al Pacino at a screening of “Dick Tracy”

"Dick Tracy" (Credit: Disney/Touchstone Pictures)
"Dick Tracy" (Credit: Disney/Touchstone Pictures)

Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ highly attended genre film festival, is back for 2025.

Their slate includes eight world premieres, five North American premieres, nine U.S. premieres, 25 west coast premieres and a screening of “Dick Tracy” where Alphonse “Big Boy” Caprice himself, Al Pacino, will be present for a Q&A.

The festival, presented exclusively NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3from September 23 to October 8. According to the official release, “Beyond Fest 2025 promises a celebration of fearless filmmaking unlike anything Los Angeles has previously experienced, delivering an epic slate of pulse-pounding premieres, electrifying restorations, and in-person encounters with some of Cinema’s most iconic and cult legends.”

Opening and closing night are “are bestowed upon two of contemporary cinema’s most beloved auteurs,” with Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia” bookending the program.

Other major screenings include Aziz Ansari’s “Good Fortune,” Bryan Fuller’s “Dust Bunny,” Scott Derrickson’s “Black Phone 2,” Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt,” Gore Verbinski’s “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” and Mary Bronstein’s ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” International features include Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just An Accident,” Kleber Mendonça Filho’s “The Secret Agent,” Oliver Laxe’s “Sirat” and Kenji Tanigaki’s “The Furious.”

“This year, we’re celebrating the full spectrum of genre filmmaking that intentionally ranges from the arthouse to the grindhouse,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming, in an official statement. “Our goal has always been to connect film communities with the greatest variety of filmmakers, and the vast diversity of this year’s slate, featuring an unprecedented array of premieres and restorations, is a steadfast commitment to this mission and the power of genre cinema.”

Among the retrospective events are the previously announced Guillermo del Toro retrospective, Meiko Kaji will be there for her first-ever U.S. appearance alongside a retrospective of her career (including a conversation with Sean Baker), plus screenings of genre favorites like “To Live and Die in LA,” a world premiere of a 4K restoration of “Jacob’s Ladder,” a 70mm screening of John Carpenter’s “Big Trouble in Little China” and, of course, Al Pacino on hand for a screening of Warren Beatty’s 1990 film “Dick Tracy.” The list goes on and on!

“We’re incredibly proud to push Beyond Fest’s scope, encompassing some of the world’s best filmmakers; it’s a celebration of cinema without borders or compromise that embodies both the festival and the American Cinematheque,” said Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Senior Film Programmer, in an official statement. “Bringing together the work of auteurs such as Jafar Panahi, Bi Gan, Radu Jude, Yorgos Lanthimos, Oliver Laxe, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, we’ve captured some of the most exciting and visionary cinema the world has to offer.”

See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2025. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 a.m. PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.

BEYOND FEST 2025 PROGRAM 

EGYPTIAN THEATRE 

BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Tom J. Stern 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 106 minutes 

Year: 2025 

Paramount

PRIMATE 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Johannes Roberts 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 89 minutes 

Distributor: Paramount Pictures 

Year: 2025 

GOOD BOY 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Ben Leonberg 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 102 minutes 

Distributor: Shudder 

Year: 2024 

Guests: Ben Leonberg, Shane Jensen, Dog Actor Indy 

Sisu
SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Jalmari Helander 

Country: Finland / United States 

Distributor: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films & Screen Gems 

Runtime: 88 minutes 

Year: 2025 

EXIT 8 

U.S. Premiere 

Director: Genki Kawamura 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 95 minutes 

Distributor: NEON 

Year: 2025 

THE FURIOUS 

U.S. Premiere 

Director: Kenji Tanigaki

Country: Hong Kong, China 

Runtime: 113 minutes 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Kenji Tanigaki 

FUCK MY SON! 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Todd Rohal 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 94 minutes 

2025 

Guests: Todd Rohal, Johnny Ryan 

TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA 

Special Screening 

Director: William Friedkin 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 123 minutes 

Distributor: Park Circus 

Year: 1985 

Guests: William Petersen 

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA — 70mm Presentation Special Screening 

Director: John Carpenter 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 99 minutes 

Distributor: 20th Century Fox 

Year: 1986 

Guests: John Carpenter, Dean Cundey 

MANHUNTER 

Special Screening 

Director: Michael Mann 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 120 minutes 

Distributor: Rialto Pictures 

Year: 1986 

Guests: William Petersen 

THE PLAYER 

Special Screening 

Director: Robert Altman 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 124 minutes 

Distributor: Janus Films 

Year: 1992 

Guests: Tim Robbins 

JACOB’S LADDER 

World Premiere – 4K Restoration 

Director: Adrian Lyne 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 113 minutes 

Distributor: Rialto Pictures 

Year: 1990 

Guests: Tim Robbins 

NIRVANNA THE BAND, THE SHOW, THE MOVIE West Coast Premiere 

Director: Matt Johnson 

Country: Canada

Runtime: 100 minutes 

Distributor: NEON 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol 

THE RING 

Special Screening 

Director: Gore Verbinski 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 115 minutes 

Distributor: Paramount Pictures 

Year: 2002 

Guests: Gore Verbinski 

SHELBY OAKS 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Chris Stuckmann 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 99 minutes 

Distributor: NEON 

Year: 2024 

Guests: Chris Stuckmann 

DREAM EATER 

L.A. Premiere 

Director: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 86 minutes 

Distributor: The Horror Section 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams, Eli Roth 

DUST BUNNY 

U.S. Premiere 

Director: Bryan Fuller 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 106 minutes 

Distributor: Lionsgate 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Bryan Fuller 

MAG MAG 

World Premiere 

Director: Yuriyan Retriever 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 118 minutes 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Director Yuriyan Retriever, lead actress Sara Minami, producer Daisuke Takahashi 

GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE 

Special Screening 

Director: Gore Verbinski 

Country: United States / Germany 

Runtime: 100 minutes 

Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment 

Year: 2026 

LADY SNOWBLOOD 

Special Screening 

Director: Toshiya Fujita 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 97 minutes

Distributor: Janus Films 

Year: 1973 

Guests: Meiko Kaji 

LADY SNOWBLOOD: LOVE SONG OF VENGEANCE Special Screening 

Director: Toshiya Fujita 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 89 minutes 

Distributor: Janus Films 

Year: 1974 

Guests: Meiko Kaji 

FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION 

Special Screening – 2K Restoration 

Director: Shun’ya Itō 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 87 minutes 

Distributor: AGFA 

Year: 1972 

Guests: Meiko Kaji 

BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE 

Special Screening 

Director: Teruo Ishii 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 85 minutes 

Distributor: AGFA 

Year: 1970 

Guests: Meiko Kaji 

CRIMSON PEAK – 4K Restoration 

World Premiere 

Director: Guillermo del Toro 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 119 mins 

Distributor: Universal Pictures 

Year: 2015 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro 

NIGHTMARE ALLEY – VISION IN DARKNESS AND LIGHT Special Screening 

Director: Guillermo del Toro 

Country: United States / Mexico / Canada 

Runtime: 159 mins 

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures 

Year: 2021 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro 

THE SHAPE OF WATER – 4K Restoration 

World Premiere 

Director: Guillermo del Toro 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 123 mins 

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures 

Year: 2017 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro 

From Sketch to Screen 

HELLBOY 

Special Screening – format: N/A

Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States 

Runtime: 122 mins 

Distributor: Park Circus 

Year: 2004 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro 

HELLBOY II: THE GOLDEN ARMY Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States 

Runtime: 120 mins 

Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2008 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro 

BLADE II 

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States 

Runtime: 117 mins 

Distributor: Warner Bros 

Year: 2002 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro 

CRONOS – 4K Restoration World Premiere 

Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Mexico 

Runtime: 92 mins 

Distributor: Janus Films 

Year: 1993 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro 

THE DEVIL’S BACKBONE 

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico 

Runtime: 106 mins 

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics Year: 2001 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro 

MIMIC – Director’s Cut 

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States 

Runtime: 105 mins 

Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 1997 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro 

The Revolution 

PAN’S LABYRINTH 

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico 

Runtime: 120 mins 

Distributor: Warner Bros. 

Year: 2006 

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

GOOD FORTUNE 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Aziz Ansari 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 98 minutes 

Distributor: Lionsgate 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Aziz Ansari 

AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON 

NO OTHER CHOICE 

U.S. Premiere 

Director: Park Chan-wook 

Country: South Korea 

Runtime: 139 minutes 

Distributor: NEON 

Year: 2025 

BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL 

North American Premiere 

Director: David Kittredge 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 112 minutes 

Year: 2025 

Guests: David Kittredge, Linda Blair, Garrett Brown, Travis Stevens 

EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC 

Special Screening – 35mm Print Courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection at the George Eastman Museum Director: John Boorman 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 117 minutes 

Distributor: Park Circus 

Year: 1977 

Guests: None listed 

BARRIO TRISTE 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Stillz 

Country: Colombia / United States 

Runtime: 84 minutes 

Distributor: EDGLRD 

Year: 2025 

THE RED SPECTACLES 

World Premiere – 4K Restoration 

Director: Mamoru Oshii 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 106 minutes 

Distributor: Arbelos Films 

Year: 1987 

IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Mary Bronstein 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 113 minutes 

Distributor: A24 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Mary Bronstein

URCHIN 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Harris Dickinson 

Country: United Kingdom 

Runtime: 99 minutes 

Distributor: 1-2 Special 

Year: 2025 

DRACULA 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Radu Jude 

Country: Romania 

Runtime: 125 minutes 

Distributor: 1-2 Special 

Year: 2025 

DICK TRACY 

Special 35th Anniversary Screening 

Director Warren Beatty 

Country United States 

Runtime 105 minutes 

Distributor: Disney 

Year: 1990 

Guests Al Pacino 

THE DAY OF THE DOLPHIN – Cinematic Void Presents 

World Premiere – 4K Restoration 

Director: Mike Nichols 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 104 minutes 

Distributor: Rialto Pictures 

Year: 1973 

SALEM’S LOT 

World Premiere – 4K Restoration 

Director: Tobe Hooper 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 183 minutes 

Distributor: Warner Bros. 

Year: 1979 

HOUSE 

Special 40th Anniversary Screening 

Director: Steve Miner 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 93 minutes 

Distributor: AGFA 

Year: 1985 

Guests: William Katt 

NIGHT PATROL 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Ryan Prows 

Country: USA 

Runtime: 104 minutes 

Distributor: RLJE Films/ Shudder 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Ryan Prows, RJ Cyler, Flying Lotus 

V/H/S/HALLOWEEN 

West Coast Premiere 

Directors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco

Plaza, Anna Zlokovic 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 115 minutes 

Distributor: Shudder 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Micheline Pitt-Norman, RH Norman, Anna Zlokovic, Casper Kelly, Josh Goldbloom 

THE SECRET AGENT 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho 

Country: Brazil 

Runtime: 120 minutes 

Distributor: NEON 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Udo Kier 

BACURAU 

Special Screening 

Directors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles 

Country: Brazil 

Runtime: 132 minutes 

Distributor: Kino Lorber 

Year: 2019 

THE INVITATION 

Special Screening – 10th Anniversary 

Director: Karyn Kusama 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 100 minutes 

Distributor: AGFA 

Year: 2015 

Guests: Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Logan Marshall-Green 

DEATHSTALKER 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Steven Kostanski 

Country: Canada / United States 

Runtime: 102 minutes 

Distributor: Shout! Studios 

Year: 2025 

RESURRECTION 

U.S. Premiere 

Director: Bi Gan 

Country: China 

Runtime: 160 minutes 

Distributor: Janus Films 

Year: 2025 

SIRÂT 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Oliver Laxe 

Country: Spain, France 

Runtime: 120 minutes 

Distributor: NEON 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Oliver Laxe, Sergi Lopez 

GODZILLA FINAL WARS 

Special Screening – 4K 

Director: Ryuhei Kitamura 

Country: Japan

Runtime: 125 minutes 

Distributor: Toho/GKIDS 

Year: 2004 

Guests: Ryuhei Kitamura 

AFTER THE HUNT 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Luca Guadagnino 

Country: USA 

Runtime: 139 minutes 

Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Luca Guadagnino 

STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS 

Special Screening – 2K Restoration 

Director: Toshiya Fujita 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 90 minutes 

Distributor: AGFA 

Year: 1970 

Guests: Meiko Kaji 

STAND BY ME 

Special Screening 

Director: Rob Reiner 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 89 minutes 

Distributor: Sony Repertory 

Year: 1986 

Guests: Rob Reiner 

MISERY 

Special Screening 

Director: Rob Reiner 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 107 minutes 

Distributor: Disney 

Year: 1990 

Guests: Rob Reiner 

THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS – SEASON 2, EPISODE 1 World Premiere 

Directors: Dracmorda Boulet & Swanthula Boulet 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 65 minutes 

Distributor: Shudder 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet 

QUEENS OF THE DEAD 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Tina Romero 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 99 minutes 

Distributor: Shudder 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Tina Romero, Nina West 

CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST 

World Premiere – 4K Restoration Uncut 

Director: Ruggero Deodato

Country: Italy 

Runtime: 96 minutes 

Distributor: Grindhouse Releasing 

Year: 1980 

Guests: None listed 

BLACK PHONE 2 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Scott Derrickson 

Country: Canada 

Runtime: 114 minutes 

Distributor: Universal Pictures 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill 

THE DEVIL’S REJECTS 

4K Restoration – Co-Presented with Rucking Fotten! Director: Rob Zombie 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 107 minutes 

Distributor: Lionsgate 

Year: 2005 

Guests: Rob Zombie, Sherri Moon Zombie 

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Jafar Panahi 

Country: Iran 

Runtime: 105 minutes 

Distributor: NEON 

Year: 2025x 

Guests: Jafar Panahi 

CRIMSON GOLD 

Special Screening 

Director: Jafar Panahi 

Country: Iran 

Runtime: 95 minutes 

Distributor: KimStim 

Year: 2003 

Guests: Jafar Panahi 

BUGONIA 

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos 

Country: United Kingdom 

Runtime: 120 minutes 

Distributor: Focus Features 

Year: 2025 

NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3 

KILLING FAITH 

World Premiere 

Director: Ned Crowley 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 104 minutes 

Distributor: Shout! Studios 

Year: 2025 

Guests: DeWanda Wise, Bill Pullman, Neil Crowley

MS. 45 

International Premiere – 4K Restoration 

Director: Abel Ferrara 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 80 minutes 

Distributor: Arrow Films 

Year: 1981 

IN A COLD VEIN 

International Premiere 

Director: Eric Owen 

Country: USA 

Runtime: 90 minutes 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Eric Owen 

HELLCAT 

Us Premiere 

Director: Brock Bodell 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 91 minutes 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Dakota Gorman, Todd Terry, Liz Atwater, Elise Horn, Brock Bodell 

SUNDAY PRINT EDITION – JULIE PACINO 

DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB Special Screening 

Director: Stanley Kubrick 

Country: United Kingdom / United States 

Runtime: 95 minutes 

Distributor: Sony Repertory 

Year: 1964 

BULK 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Ben Wheatley 

Country: United Kingdom 

Runtime: 95 minutes 

Year: 2025 

Guests 

ICE TOWER 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Lucile Hadžihalilović 

Country: France 

Runtime: 118 minutes 

Distributor: Yellow Veil Pictures 

Year: 2025 

BURY YOUR DEAD 

West Coast Premiere. Premiere 

Director: Marco Dutra 

Country: Brazil 

Runtime: 128 minutes 

Distributor: Dark Star Pictures 

Year: 2024 

THE PYTHON HUNT 

West Coast Premiere – Co-Presented with Killer Films 

Director: Xander Robin 

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes 

Distributor: Oscilloscope Films Year: 2025 

I LIVE HERE NOW 

US Premiere 

Director: Julie Pacino 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 92 minutes 

Distributor: Utopia Distribution Year: 2024 

Guests: Julie Pacino 

THE SERPENT’S SKIN 

LA Premiere 

Director: Alice Maio Mackay 

Country: Australia 

Runtime: 83 minutes 

Distributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2025 

Guests: Alice Maio Mackay, Vera Drew 

THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY 

World Premiere 

Director: Cristian Ponce 

Country: Argentina 

Runtime: 45 minutes 

Year: 2025 

NEW GROUP 

U.S. Premiere 

Director: Yuta Shimotsu 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 82 minutes 

Distributor: Shudder 

Year: 2025 

HOLD THE FORT 

U.S. Premiere 

Director: William Bagley 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 78 minutes 

Year: 2025 

Guests: William Bagley 

WILD STYLE 

West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Charlie Ahearn 

Country: USA 

Runtime: 82 minutes 

Year: 2025 

Guests: 

EVERY HEAVY THING 

US Premiere 

Director: Mickey Reece 

Country: USA 

Runtime: 89 minutes 

Distributor: Firebook Entertainment Year: 2025 

Guests: Mickey Reece, Peter Kuplowsky

MAN FINDS TAPE 

West Coast Premiere 

Directors: Paul Gandersman & Peter S. Hall 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 84 minutes 

Distributor: Magnet Releasing 

Year: 2025 

REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND 

West Coast Premiere 

Director: Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani 

Country: Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France 

Runtime: 87 minutes 

Distributor: Shudder 

Year: 2025 

SILENT DEATH – TERROR VISION LOST & FOUND 

World Premiere – 4K Restoration 

Director: Vaughn Christion 

Country: USA 

Runtime: 71 minutes 

Distributor: Terror Vision Records & Video 

Year: 1981 

Guests: 

SUNDAY PRINT EDITION – FRANKENSTEIN – PRESENTED BY CODA Director: James Whale 

Country: United States 

Runtime: 71 minutes 

Distributor: Universal Pictures 

Year: 1931 

Guests: 

ANGEL’S EGG 

West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration 

Director: Mamoru Oshii 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 71 minutes 

Distributor: GKIDS 

Year: 1985 

100 METERS 

US Premiere 

Director: Kenji Iwaisawa 

Country: Japan 

Runtime: 102 minutes 

Distributor: GKIDS 

Year: 2025 

Guests: Kenji Iwaisawa 

LONE SAMURAI 

World Premiere 

Director: Josh C. Waller 

Country: Indonesia, Portugal, United States, United States Runtime: 95 minutes 

Distributor: Well Go USA Entertainment 

Year: 2025 

Drew Taylor

