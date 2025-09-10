BeyondFest 2025 Line-Up Includes ‘Dust Bunny,’ ‘No Other Choice,’ Guillermo del Toro Retrospective

Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ highly attended genre film festival, is back for 2025.
Their slate includes eight world premieres, five North American premieres, nine U.S. premieres, 25 west coast premieres and a screening of “Dick Tracy” where Alphonse “Big Boy” Caprice himself, Al Pacino, will be present for a Q&A.
The festival, presented exclusively NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3from September 23 to October 8. According to the official release, “Beyond Fest 2025 promises a celebration of fearless filmmaking unlike anything Los Angeles has previously experienced, delivering an epic slate of pulse-pounding premieres, electrifying restorations, and in-person encounters with some of Cinema’s most iconic and cult legends.”
Opening and closing night are “are bestowed upon two of contemporary cinema’s most beloved auteurs,” with Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia” bookending the program.
Other major screenings include Aziz Ansari’s “Good Fortune,” Bryan Fuller’s “Dust Bunny,” Scott Derrickson’s “Black Phone 2,” Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt,” Gore Verbinski’s “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” and Mary Bronstein’s ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” International features include Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just An Accident,” Kleber Mendonça Filho’s “The Secret Agent,” Oliver Laxe’s “Sirat” and Kenji Tanigaki’s “The Furious.”
“This year, we’re celebrating the full spectrum of genre filmmaking that intentionally ranges from the arthouse to the grindhouse,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming, in an official statement. “Our goal has always been to connect film communities with the greatest variety of filmmakers, and the vast diversity of this year’s slate, featuring an unprecedented array of premieres and restorations, is a steadfast commitment to this mission and the power of genre cinema.”
Among the retrospective events are the previously announced Guillermo del Toro retrospective, Meiko Kaji will be there for her first-ever U.S. appearance alongside a retrospective of her career (including a conversation with Sean Baker), plus screenings of genre favorites like “To Live and Die in LA,” a world premiere of a 4K restoration of “Jacob’s Ladder,” a 70mm screening of John Carpenter’s “Big Trouble in Little China” and, of course, Al Pacino on hand for a screening of Warren Beatty’s 1990 film “Dick Tracy.” The list goes on and on!
“We’re incredibly proud to push Beyond Fest’s scope, encompassing some of the world’s best filmmakers; it’s a celebration of cinema without borders or compromise that embodies both the festival and the American Cinematheque,” said Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Senior Film Programmer, in an official statement. “Bringing together the work of auteurs such as Jafar Panahi, Bi Gan, Radu Jude, Yorgos Lanthimos, Oliver Laxe, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, we’ve captured some of the most exciting and visionary cinema the world has to offer.”
See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2025. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 a.m. PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.
BEYOND FEST 2025 PROGRAM
EGYPTIAN THEATRE
BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Tom J. Stern
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
Year: 2025
PRIMATE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Johannes Roberts
Country: United States
Runtime: 89 minutes
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
Year: 2025
GOOD BOY
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ben Leonberg
Country: United States
Runtime: 102 minutes
Distributor: Shudder
Year: 2024
Guests: Ben Leonberg, Shane Jensen, Dog Actor Indy
SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jalmari Helander
Country: Finland / United States
Distributor: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films & Screen Gems
Runtime: 88 minutes
Year: 2025
EXIT 8
U.S. Premiere
Director: Genki Kawamura
Country: Japan
Runtime: 95 minutes
Distributor: NEON
Year: 2025
THE FURIOUS
U.S. Premiere
Director: Kenji Tanigaki
Country: Hong Kong, China
Runtime: 113 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests: Kenji Tanigaki
FUCK MY SON!
West Coast Premiere
Director: Todd Rohal
Country: United States
Runtime: 94 minutes
2025
Guests: Todd Rohal, Johnny Ryan
TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA
Special Screening
Director: William Friedkin
Country: United States
Runtime: 123 minutes
Distributor: Park Circus
Year: 1985
Guests: William Petersen
BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA — 70mm Presentation Special Screening
Director: John Carpenter
Country: United States
Runtime: 99 minutes
Distributor: 20th Century Fox
Year: 1986
Guests: John Carpenter, Dean Cundey
MANHUNTER
Special Screening
Director: Michael Mann
Country: United States
Runtime: 120 minutes
Distributor: Rialto Pictures
Year: 1986
Guests: William Petersen
THE PLAYER
Special Screening
Director: Robert Altman
Country: United States
Runtime: 124 minutes
Distributor: Janus Films
Year: 1992
Guests: Tim Robbins
JACOB’S LADDER
World Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Adrian Lyne
Country: United States
Runtime: 113 minutes
Distributor: Rialto Pictures
Year: 1990
Guests: Tim Robbins
NIRVANNA THE BAND, THE SHOW, THE MOVIE West Coast Premiere
Director: Matt Johnson
Country: Canada
Runtime: 100 minutes
Distributor: NEON
Year: 2025
Guests: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol
THE RING
Special Screening
Director: Gore Verbinski
Country: United States
Runtime: 115 minutes
Distributor: Paramount Pictures
Year: 2002
Guests: Gore Verbinski
SHELBY OAKS
West Coast Premiere
Director: Chris Stuckmann
Country: United States
Runtime: 99 minutes
Distributor: NEON
Year: 2024
Guests: Chris Stuckmann
DREAM EATER
L.A. Premiere
Director: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams
Country: United States
Runtime: 86 minutes
Distributor: The Horror Section
Year: 2025
Guests: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams, Eli Roth
DUST BUNNY
U.S. Premiere
Director: Bryan Fuller
Country: United States
Runtime: 106 minutes
Distributor: Lionsgate
Year: 2025
Guests: Bryan Fuller
MAG MAG
World Premiere
Director: Yuriyan Retriever
Country: Japan
Runtime: 118 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests: Director Yuriyan Retriever, lead actress Sara Minami, producer Daisuke Takahashi
GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE
Special Screening
Director: Gore Verbinski
Country: United States / Germany
Runtime: 100 minutes
Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment
Year: 2026
LADY SNOWBLOOD
Special Screening
Director: Toshiya Fujita
Country: Japan
Runtime: 97 minutes
Distributor: Janus Films
Year: 1973
Guests: Meiko Kaji
LADY SNOWBLOOD: LOVE SONG OF VENGEANCE Special Screening
Director: Toshiya Fujita
Country: Japan
Runtime: 89 minutes
Distributor: Janus Films
Year: 1974
Guests: Meiko Kaji
FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION
Special Screening – 2K Restoration
Director: Shun’ya Itō
Country: Japan
Runtime: 87 minutes
Distributor: AGFA
Year: 1972
Guests: Meiko Kaji
BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE
Special Screening
Director: Teruo Ishii
Country: Japan
Runtime: 85 minutes
Distributor: AGFA
Year: 1970
Guests: Meiko Kaji
In The Mood For Love
CRIMSON PEAK – 4K Restoration
World Premiere
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Country: United States
Runtime: 119 mins
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Year: 2015
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
NIGHTMARE ALLEY – VISION IN DARKNESS AND LIGHT Special Screening
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Country: United States / Mexico / Canada
Runtime: 159 mins
Distributor: Searchlight Pictures
Year: 2021
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
THE SHAPE OF WATER – 4K Restoration
World Premiere
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Country: United States
Runtime: 123 mins
Distributor: Searchlight Pictures
Year: 2017
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
From Sketch to Screen
HELLBOY
Special Screening – format: N/A
Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States
Runtime: 122 mins
Distributor: Park Circus
Year: 2004
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
HELLBOY II: THE GOLDEN ARMY Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States
Runtime: 120 mins
Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2008
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
BLADE II
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States
Runtime: 117 mins
Distributor: Warner Bros
Year: 2002
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
CRONOS – 4K Restoration World Premiere
Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Mexico
Runtime: 92 mins
Distributor: Janus Films
Year: 1993
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
THE DEVIL’S BACKBONE
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico
Runtime: 106 mins
Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics Year: 2001
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
MIMIC – Director’s Cut
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States
Runtime: 105 mins
Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 1997
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
The Revolution
PAN’S LABYRINTH
Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico
Runtime: 120 mins
Distributor: Warner Bros.
Year: 2006
Guests – Guillermo Del Toro
GOOD FORTUNE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Aziz Ansari
Country: United States
Runtime: 98 minutes
Distributor: Lionsgate
Year: 2025
Guests: Aziz Ansari
AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON
NO OTHER CHOICE
U.S. Premiere
Director: Park Chan-wook
Country: South Korea
Runtime: 139 minutes
Distributor: NEON
Year: 2025
BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL
North American Premiere
Director: David Kittredge
Country: United States
Runtime: 112 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests: David Kittredge, Linda Blair, Garrett Brown, Travis Stevens
EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC
Special Screening – 35mm Print Courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection at the George Eastman Museum Director: John Boorman
Country: United States
Runtime: 117 minutes
Distributor: Park Circus
Year: 1977
Guests: None listed
BARRIO TRISTE
West Coast Premiere
Director: Stillz
Country: Colombia / United States
Runtime: 84 minutes
Distributor: EDGLRD
Year: 2025
THE RED SPECTACLES
World Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Mamoru Oshii
Country: Japan
Runtime: 106 minutes
Distributor: Arbelos Films
Year: 1987
IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU
West Coast Premiere
Director: Mary Bronstein
Country: United States
Runtime: 113 minutes
Distributor: A24
Year: 2025
Guests: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Mary Bronstein
URCHIN
West Coast Premiere
Director: Harris Dickinson
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 99 minutes
Distributor: 1-2 Special
Year: 2025
DRACULA
West Coast Premiere
Director: Radu Jude
Country: Romania
Runtime: 125 minutes
Distributor: 1-2 Special
Year: 2025
DICK TRACY
Special 35th Anniversary Screening
Director Warren Beatty
Country United States
Runtime 105 minutes
Distributor: Disney
Year: 1990
Guests Al Pacino
THE DAY OF THE DOLPHIN – Cinematic Void Presents
World Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Mike Nichols
Country: United States
Runtime: 104 minutes
Distributor: Rialto Pictures
Year: 1973
SALEM’S LOT
World Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Tobe Hooper
Country: United States
Runtime: 183 minutes
Distributor: Warner Bros.
Year: 1979
HOUSE
Special 40th Anniversary Screening
Director: Steve Miner
Country: United States
Runtime: 93 minutes
Distributor: AGFA
Year: 1985
Guests: William Katt
NIGHT PATROL
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ryan Prows
Country: USA
Runtime: 104 minutes
Distributor: RLJE Films/ Shudder
Year: 2025
Guests: Ryan Prows, RJ Cyler, Flying Lotus
V/H/S/HALLOWEEN
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco
Plaza, Anna Zlokovic
Country: United States
Runtime: 115 minutes
Distributor: Shudder
Year: 2025
Guests: Micheline Pitt-Norman, RH Norman, Anna Zlokovic, Casper Kelly, Josh Goldbloom
THE SECRET AGENT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho
Country: Brazil
Runtime: 120 minutes
Distributor: NEON
Year: 2025
Guests: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Udo Kier
BACURAU
Special Screening
Directors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles
Country: Brazil
Runtime: 132 minutes
Distributor: Kino Lorber
Year: 2019
THE INVITATION
Special Screening – 10th Anniversary
Director: Karyn Kusama
Country: United States
Runtime: 100 minutes
Distributor: AGFA
Year: 2015
Guests: Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Logan Marshall-Green
DEATHSTALKER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Steven Kostanski
Country: Canada / United States
Runtime: 102 minutes
Distributor: Shout! Studios
Year: 2025
RESURRECTION
U.S. Premiere
Director: Bi Gan
Country: China
Runtime: 160 minutes
Distributor: Janus Films
Year: 2025
SIRÂT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Oliver Laxe
Country: Spain, France
Runtime: 120 minutes
Distributor: NEON
Year: 2025
Guests: Oliver Laxe, Sergi Lopez
GODZILLA FINAL WARS
Special Screening – 4K
Director: Ryuhei Kitamura
Country: Japan
Runtime: 125 minutes
Distributor: Toho/GKIDS
Year: 2004
Guests: Ryuhei Kitamura
AFTER THE HUNT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Luca Guadagnino
Country: USA
Runtime: 139 minutes
Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios
Year: 2025
Guests: Luca Guadagnino
STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS
Special Screening – 2K Restoration
Director: Toshiya Fujita
Country: Japan
Runtime: 90 minutes
Distributor: AGFA
Year: 1970
Guests: Meiko Kaji
STAND BY ME
Special Screening
Director: Rob Reiner
Country: United States
Runtime: 89 minutes
Distributor: Sony Repertory
Year: 1986
Guests: Rob Reiner
MISERY
Special Screening
Director: Rob Reiner
Country: United States
Runtime: 107 minutes
Distributor: Disney
Year: 1990
Guests: Rob Reiner
THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS – SEASON 2, EPISODE 1 World Premiere
Directors: Dracmorda Boulet & Swanthula Boulet
Country: United States
Runtime: 65 minutes
Distributor: Shudder
Year: 2025
Guests: Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet
QUEENS OF THE DEAD
West Coast Premiere
Director: Tina Romero
Country: United States
Runtime: 99 minutes
Distributor: Shudder
Year: 2025
Guests: Tina Romero, Nina West
CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST
World Premiere – 4K Restoration Uncut
Director: Ruggero Deodato
Country: Italy
Runtime: 96 minutes
Distributor: Grindhouse Releasing
Year: 1980
Guests: None listed
BLACK PHONE 2
West Coast Premiere
Director: Scott Derrickson
Country: Canada
Runtime: 114 minutes
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Year: 2025
Guests: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill
THE DEVIL’S REJECTS
4K Restoration – Co-Presented with Rucking Fotten! Director: Rob Zombie
Country: United States
Runtime: 107 minutes
Distributor: Lionsgate
Year: 2005
Guests: Rob Zombie, Sherri Moon Zombie
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
West Coast Premiere
Director: Jafar Panahi
Country: Iran
Runtime: 105 minutes
Distributor: NEON
Year: 2025x
Guests: Jafar Panahi
CRIMSON GOLD
Special Screening
Director: Jafar Panahi
Country: Iran
Runtime: 95 minutes
Distributor: KimStim
Year: 2003
Guests: Jafar Panahi
BUGONIA
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 120 minutes
Distributor: Focus Features
Year: 2025
NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3
KILLING FAITH
World Premiere
Director: Ned Crowley
Country: United States
Runtime: 104 minutes
Distributor: Shout! Studios
Year: 2025
Guests: DeWanda Wise, Bill Pullman, Neil Crowley
MS. 45
International Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Abel Ferrara
Country: United States
Runtime: 80 minutes
Distributor: Arrow Films
Year: 1981
IN A COLD VEIN
International Premiere
Director: Eric Owen
Country: USA
Runtime: 90 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests: Eric Owen
HELLCAT
Us Premiere
Director: Brock Bodell
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests: Dakota Gorman, Todd Terry, Liz Atwater, Elise Horn, Brock Bodell
SUNDAY PRINT EDITION – JULIE PACINO
DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB Special Screening
Director: Stanley Kubrick
Country: United Kingdom / United States
Runtime: 95 minutes
Distributor: Sony Repertory
Year: 1964
BULK
West Coast Premiere
Director: Ben Wheatley
Country: United Kingdom
Runtime: 95 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests
ICE TOWER
West Coast Premiere
Director: Lucile Hadžihalilović
Country: France
Runtime: 118 minutes
Distributor: Yellow Veil Pictures
Year: 2025
BURY YOUR DEAD
West Coast Premiere. Premiere
Director: Marco Dutra
Country: Brazil
Runtime: 128 minutes
Distributor: Dark Star Pictures
Year: 2024
THE PYTHON HUNT
West Coast Premiere – Co-Presented with Killer Films
Director: Xander Robin
Country: United States
Runtime: 91 minutes
Distributor: Oscilloscope Films Year: 2025
I LIVE HERE NOW
US Premiere
Director: Julie Pacino
Country: United States
Runtime: 92 minutes
Distributor: Utopia Distribution Year: 2024
Guests: Julie Pacino
THE SERPENT’S SKIN
LA Premiere
Director: Alice Maio Mackay
Country: Australia
Runtime: 83 minutes
Distributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2025
Guests: Alice Maio Mackay, Vera Drew
THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY
World Premiere
Director: Cristian Ponce
Country: Argentina
Runtime: 45 minutes
Year: 2025
NEW GROUP
U.S. Premiere
Director: Yuta Shimotsu
Country: Japan
Runtime: 82 minutes
Distributor: Shudder
Year: 2025
HOLD THE FORT
U.S. Premiere
Director: William Bagley
Country: United States
Runtime: 78 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests: William Bagley
WILD STYLE
West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Charlie Ahearn
Country: USA
Runtime: 82 minutes
Year: 2025
Guests:
EVERY HEAVY THING
US Premiere
Director: Mickey Reece
Country: USA
Runtime: 89 minutes
Distributor: Firebook Entertainment Year: 2025
Guests: Mickey Reece, Peter Kuplowsky
MAN FINDS TAPE
West Coast Premiere
Directors: Paul Gandersman & Peter S. Hall
Country: United States
Runtime: 84 minutes
Distributor: Magnet Releasing
Year: 2025
REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND
West Coast Premiere
Director: Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani
Country: Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France
Runtime: 87 minutes
Distributor: Shudder
Year: 2025
SILENT DEATH – TERROR VISION LOST & FOUND
World Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Vaughn Christion
Country: USA
Runtime: 71 minutes
Distributor: Terror Vision Records & Video
Year: 1981
Guests:
SUNDAY PRINT EDITION – FRANKENSTEIN – PRESENTED BY CODA Director: James Whale
Country: United States
Runtime: 71 minutes
Distributor: Universal Pictures
Year: 1931
Guests:
ANGEL’S EGG
West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration
Director: Mamoru Oshii
Country: Japan
Runtime: 71 minutes
Distributor: GKIDS
Year: 1985
100 METERS
US Premiere
Director: Kenji Iwaisawa
Country: Japan
Runtime: 102 minutes
Distributor: GKIDS
Year: 2025
Guests: Kenji Iwaisawa
LONE SAMURAI
World Premiere
Director: Josh C. Waller
Country: Indonesia, Portugal, United States, United States Runtime: 95 minutes
Distributor: Well Go USA Entertainment
Year: 2025