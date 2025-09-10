BeyondFest 2025 Line-Up Includes ‘Dust Bunny,’ ‘No Other Choice,’ Guillermo del Toro Retrospective

Beyond Fest, Los Angeles’ highly attended genre film festival, is back for 2025.

Their slate includes eight world premieres, five North American premieres, nine U.S. premieres, 25 west coast premieres and a screening of “Dick Tracy” where Alphonse “Big Boy” Caprice himself, Al Pacino, will be present for a Q&A.

The festival, presented exclusively NEON and programmed and produced in partnership with the American Cinematheque, returns to the Egyptian Theatre, Aero Theatre, and Los Feliz 3from September 23 to October 8. According to the official release, “Beyond Fest 2025 promises a celebration of fearless filmmaking unlike anything Los Angeles has previously experienced, delivering an epic slate of pulse-pounding premieres, electrifying restorations, and in-person encounters with some of Cinema’s most iconic and cult legends.”

Opening and closing night are “are bestowed upon two of contemporary cinema’s most beloved auteurs,” with Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia” bookending the program.

Other major screenings include Aziz Ansari’s “Good Fortune,” Bryan Fuller’s “Dust Bunny,” Scott Derrickson’s “Black Phone 2,” Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt,” Gore Verbinski’s “Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die” and Mary Bronstein’s ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” International features include Jafar Panahi’s “It Was Just An Accident,” Kleber Mendonça Filho’s “The Secret Agent,” Oliver Laxe’s “Sirat” and Kenji Tanigaki’s “The Furious.”

“This year, we’re celebrating the full spectrum of genre filmmaking that intentionally ranges from the arthouse to the grindhouse,” said Evrim Ersoy, Beyond Fest Head of Programming, in an official statement. “Our goal has always been to connect film communities with the greatest variety of filmmakers, and the vast diversity of this year’s slate, featuring an unprecedented array of premieres and restorations, is a steadfast commitment to this mission and the power of genre cinema.”

Among the retrospective events are the previously announced Guillermo del Toro retrospective, Meiko Kaji will be there for her first-ever U.S. appearance alongside a retrospective of her career (including a conversation with Sean Baker), plus screenings of genre favorites like “To Live and Die in LA,” a world premiere of a 4K restoration of “Jacob’s Ladder,” a 70mm screening of John Carpenter’s “Big Trouble in Little China” and, of course, Al Pacino on hand for a screening of Warren Beatty’s 1990 film “Dick Tracy.” The list goes on and on!

“We’re incredibly proud to push Beyond Fest’s scope, encompassing some of the world’s best filmmakers; it’s a celebration of cinema without borders or compromise that embodies both the festival and the American Cinematheque,” said Chris LeMaire, American Cinematheque Senior Film Programmer, in an official statement. “Bringing together the work of auteurs such as Jafar Panahi, Bi Gan, Radu Jude, Yorgos Lanthimos, Oliver Laxe, and Kleber Mendonça Filho, we’ve captured some of the most exciting and visionary cinema the world has to offer.”

See below for the full lineup of newly announced feature film titles for Beyond Fest 2025. Tickets will be on sale via americancinematheque.com on Thursday, September 11th at 10:00 a.m. PST. Visit beyondfest.com and americancinematheque.com for details.

BEYOND FEST 2025 PROGRAM

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

BUTTHOLE SURFERS: THE HOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUTT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Tom J. Stern

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Year: 2025

Paramount

PRIMATE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Johannes Roberts

Country: United States

Runtime: 89 minutes

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Year: 2025

GOOD BOY

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ben Leonberg

Country: United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2024

Guests: Ben Leonberg, Shane Jensen, Dog Actor Indy

SISU: ROAD TO REVENGE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jalmari Helander

Country: Finland / United States

Distributor: Sony Pictures’ Stage 6 Films & Screen Gems

Runtime: 88 minutes

Year: 2025

EXIT 8

U.S. Premiere

Director: Genki Kawamura

Country: Japan

Runtime: 95 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

THE FURIOUS

U.S. Premiere

Director: Kenji Tanigaki

Country: Hong Kong, China

Runtime: 113 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: Kenji Tanigaki

FUCK MY SON!

West Coast Premiere

Director: Todd Rohal

Country: United States

Runtime: 94 minutes

2025

Guests: Todd Rohal, Johnny Ryan

TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA

Special Screening

Director: William Friedkin

Country: United States

Runtime: 123 minutes

Distributor: Park Circus

Year: 1985

Guests: William Petersen

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA — 70mm Presentation Special Screening

Director: John Carpenter

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Year: 1986

Guests: John Carpenter, Dean Cundey

MANHUNTER

Special Screening

Director: Michael Mann

Country: United States

Runtime: 120 minutes

Distributor: Rialto Pictures

Year: 1986

Guests: William Petersen

Play video

THE PLAYER

Special Screening

Director: Robert Altman

Country: United States

Runtime: 124 minutes

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 1992

Guests: Tim Robbins

JACOB’S LADDER

World Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Adrian Lyne

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

Distributor: Rialto Pictures

Year: 1990

Guests: Tim Robbins

NIRVANNA THE BAND, THE SHOW, THE MOVIE West Coast Premiere

Director: Matt Johnson

Country: Canada

Runtime: 100 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

Guests: Matt Johnson, Jay McCarrol

THE RING

Special Screening

Director: Gore Verbinski

Country: United States

Runtime: 115 minutes

Distributor: Paramount Pictures

Year: 2002

Guests: Gore Verbinski

SHELBY OAKS

West Coast Premiere

Director: Chris Stuckmann

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2024

Guests: Chris Stuckmann

DREAM EATER

L.A. Premiere

Director: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams

Country: United States

Runtime: 86 minutes

Distributor: The Horror Section

Year: 2025

Guests: Jay Drakulic, Mallory Drumm, Alex Lee Williams, Eli Roth

DUST BUNNY

U.S. Premiere

Director: Bryan Fuller

Country: United States

Runtime: 106 minutes

Distributor: Lionsgate

Year: 2025

Guests: Bryan Fuller

MAG MAG

World Premiere

Director: Yuriyan Retriever

Country: Japan

Runtime: 118 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: Director Yuriyan Retriever, lead actress Sara Minami, producer Daisuke Takahashi

GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE

Special Screening

Director: Gore Verbinski

Country: United States / Germany

Runtime: 100 minutes

Distributor: Briarcliff Entertainment

Year: 2026

LADY SNOWBLOOD

Special Screening

Director: Toshiya Fujita

Country: Japan

Runtime: 97 minutes

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 1973

Guests: Meiko Kaji

LADY SNOWBLOOD: LOVE SONG OF VENGEANCE Special Screening

Director: Toshiya Fujita

Country: Japan

Runtime: 89 minutes

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 1974

Guests: Meiko Kaji

FEMALE PRISONER #701: SCORPION

Special Screening – 2K Restoration

Director: Shun’ya Itō

Country: Japan

Runtime: 87 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 1972

Guests: Meiko Kaji

BLIND WOMAN’S CURSE

Special Screening

Director: Teruo Ishii

Country: Japan

Runtime: 85 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 1970

Guests: Meiko Kaji

In The Mood For Love

CRIMSON PEAK – 4K Restoration

World Premiere

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Country: United States

Runtime: 119 mins

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Year: 2015

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

NIGHTMARE ALLEY – VISION IN DARKNESS AND LIGHT Special Screening

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Country: United States / Mexico / Canada

Runtime: 159 mins

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Year: 2021

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

THE SHAPE OF WATER – 4K Restoration

World Premiere

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Country: United States

Runtime: 123 mins

Distributor: Searchlight Pictures

Year: 2017

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

From Sketch to Screen

HELLBOY

Special Screening – format: N/A

Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States

Runtime: 122 mins

Distributor: Park Circus

Year: 2004

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

Play video

HELLBOY II: THE GOLDEN ARMY Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States

Runtime: 120 mins

Distributor: Universal Pictures Year: 2008

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

BLADE II

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States

Runtime: 117 mins

Distributor: Warner Bros

Year: 2002

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

CRONOS – 4K Restoration World Premiere

Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Mexico

Runtime: 92 mins

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 1993

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

THE DEVIL’S BACKBONE

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico

Runtime: 106 mins

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics Year: 2001

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

MIMIC – Director’s Cut

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: United States

Runtime: 105 mins

Distributor: Paramount Pictures Year: 1997

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

The Revolution

PAN’S LABYRINTH

Special Screening – format: N/A Director: Guillermo del Toro Country: Spain/Mexico

Runtime: 120 mins

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Year: 2006

Guests – Guillermo Del Toro

GOOD FORTUNE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Aziz Ansari

Country: United States

Runtime: 98 minutes

Distributor: Lionsgate

Year: 2025

Guests: Aziz Ansari

AERO THEATRE PRESENTED BY NEON

NO OTHER CHOICE

U.S. Premiere

Director: Park Chan-wook

Country: South Korea

Runtime: 139 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

BOORMAN AND THE DEVIL

North American Premiere

Director: David Kittredge

Country: United States

Runtime: 112 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: David Kittredge, Linda Blair, Garrett Brown, Travis Stevens

EXORCIST II: THE HERETIC

Special Screening – 35mm Print Courtesy of the Martin Scorsese Collection at the George Eastman Museum Director: John Boorman

Country: United States

Runtime: 117 minutes

Distributor: Park Circus

Year: 1977

Guests: None listed

BARRIO TRISTE

West Coast Premiere

Director: Stillz

Country: Colombia / United States

Runtime: 84 minutes

Distributor: EDGLRD

Year: 2025

THE RED SPECTACLES

World Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Country: Japan

Runtime: 106 minutes

Distributor: Arbelos Films

Year: 1987

IF I HAD LEGS I’D KICK YOU

West Coast Premiere

Director: Mary Bronstein

Country: United States

Runtime: 113 minutes

Distributor: A24

Year: 2025

Guests: Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, Danielle Macdonald, Mary Bronstein

URCHIN

West Coast Premiere

Director: Harris Dickinson

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 99 minutes

Distributor: 1-2 Special

Year: 2025

DRACULA

West Coast Premiere

Director: Radu Jude

Country: Romania

Runtime: 125 minutes

Distributor: 1-2 Special

Year: 2025

Play video

DICK TRACY

Special 35th Anniversary Screening

Director Warren Beatty

Country United States

Runtime 105 minutes

Distributor: Disney

Year: 1990

Guests Al Pacino

THE DAY OF THE DOLPHIN – Cinematic Void Presents

World Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Mike Nichols

Country: United States

Runtime: 104 minutes

Distributor: Rialto Pictures

Year: 1973

SALEM’S LOT

World Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Tobe Hooper

Country: United States

Runtime: 183 minutes

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Year: 1979

HOUSE

Special 40th Anniversary Screening

Director: Steve Miner

Country: United States

Runtime: 93 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 1985

Guests: William Katt

NIGHT PATROL

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ryan Prows

Country: USA

Runtime: 104 minutes

Distributor: RLJE Films/ Shudder

Year: 2025

Guests: Ryan Prows, RJ Cyler, Flying Lotus

V/H/S/HALLOWEEN

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Bryan M. Ferguson, Casper Kelly, Micheline Pitt-Norman & R.H. Norman, Alex Ross Perry, Paco

Plaza, Anna Zlokovic

Country: United States

Runtime: 115 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

Guests: Micheline Pitt-Norman, RH Norman, Anna Zlokovic, Casper Kelly, Josh Goldbloom

THE SECRET AGENT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 120 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

Guests: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Udo Kier

BACURAU

Special Screening

Directors: Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 132 minutes

Distributor: Kino Lorber

Year: 2019

THE INVITATION

Special Screening – 10th Anniversary

Director: Karyn Kusama

Country: United States

Runtime: 100 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 2015

Guests: Karyn Kusama, Phil Hay, Matt Manfredi, Logan Marshall-Green

DEATHSTALKER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Steven Kostanski

Country: Canada / United States

Runtime: 102 minutes

Distributor: Shout! Studios

Year: 2025

RESURRECTION

U.S. Premiere

Director: Bi Gan

Country: China

Runtime: 160 minutes

Distributor: Janus Films

Year: 2025

SIRÂT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Oliver Laxe

Country: Spain, France

Runtime: 120 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025

Guests: Oliver Laxe, Sergi Lopez

GODZILLA FINAL WARS

Special Screening – 4K

Director: Ryuhei Kitamura

Country: Japan

Runtime: 125 minutes

Distributor: Toho/GKIDS

Year: 2004

Guests: Ryuhei Kitamura

AFTER THE HUNT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Country: USA

Runtime: 139 minutes

Distributor: Amazon MGM Studios

Year: 2025

Guests: Luca Guadagnino

STRAY CAT ROCK: DELINQUENT GIRL BOSS

Special Screening – 2K Restoration

Director: Toshiya Fujita

Country: Japan

Runtime: 90 minutes

Distributor: AGFA

Year: 1970

Guests: Meiko Kaji

STAND BY ME

Special Screening

Director: Rob Reiner

Country: United States

Runtime: 89 minutes

Distributor: Sony Repertory

Year: 1986

Guests: Rob Reiner

MISERY

Special Screening

Director: Rob Reiner

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

Distributor: Disney

Year: 1990

Guests: Rob Reiner

THE BOULET BROTHERS’ DRAGULA: TITANS – SEASON 2, EPISODE 1 World Premiere

Directors: Dracmorda Boulet & Swanthula Boulet

Country: United States

Runtime: 65 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

Guests: Dracmorda Boulet and Swanthula Boulet

QUEENS OF THE DEAD

West Coast Premiere

Director: Tina Romero

Country: United States

Runtime: 99 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

Guests: Tina Romero, Nina West

CANNIBAL HOLOCAUST

World Premiere – 4K Restoration Uncut

Director: Ruggero Deodato

Country: Italy

Runtime: 96 minutes

Distributor: Grindhouse Releasing

Year: 1980

Guests: None listed

BLACK PHONE 2

West Coast Premiere

Director: Scott Derrickson

Country: Canada

Runtime: 114 minutes

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Year: 2025

Guests: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill

THE DEVIL’S REJECTS

4K Restoration – Co-Presented with Rucking Fotten! Director: Rob Zombie

Country: United States

Runtime: 107 minutes

Distributor: Lionsgate

Year: 2005

Guests: Rob Zombie, Sherri Moon Zombie

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

West Coast Premiere

Director: Jafar Panahi

Country: Iran

Runtime: 105 minutes

Distributor: NEON

Year: 2025x

Guests: Jafar Panahi

CRIMSON GOLD

Special Screening

Director: Jafar Panahi

Country: Iran

Runtime: 95 minutes

Distributor: KimStim

Year: 2003

Guests: Jafar Panahi

BUGONIA

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 120 minutes

Distributor: Focus Features

Year: 2025

NEON THEATRE at LOS FELIZ 3

KILLING FAITH

World Premiere

Director: Ned Crowley

Country: United States

Runtime: 104 minutes

Distributor: Shout! Studios

Year: 2025

Guests: DeWanda Wise, Bill Pullman, Neil Crowley

MS. 45

International Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Abel Ferrara

Country: United States

Runtime: 80 minutes

Distributor: Arrow Films

Year: 1981

IN A COLD VEIN

International Premiere

Director: Eric Owen

Country: USA

Runtime: 90 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: Eric Owen

HELLCAT

Us Premiere

Director: Brock Bodell

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: Dakota Gorman, Todd Terry, Liz Atwater, Elise Horn, Brock Bodell

SUNDAY PRINT EDITION – JULIE PACINO

DR. STRANGELOVE OR: HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE THE BOMB Special Screening

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Country: United Kingdom / United States

Runtime: 95 minutes

Distributor: Sony Repertory

Year: 1964

BULK

West Coast Premiere

Director: Ben Wheatley

Country: United Kingdom

Runtime: 95 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests

ICE TOWER

West Coast Premiere

Director: Lucile Hadžihalilović

Country: France

Runtime: 118 minutes

Distributor: Yellow Veil Pictures

Year: 2025

BURY YOUR DEAD

West Coast Premiere. Premiere

Director: Marco Dutra

Country: Brazil

Runtime: 128 minutes

Distributor: Dark Star Pictures

Year: 2024

THE PYTHON HUNT

West Coast Premiere – Co-Presented with Killer Films

Director: Xander Robin

Country: United States

Runtime: 91 minutes

Distributor: Oscilloscope Films Year: 2025

I LIVE HERE NOW

US Premiere

Director: Julie Pacino

Country: United States

Runtime: 92 minutes

Distributor: Utopia Distribution Year: 2024

Guests: Julie Pacino

THE SERPENT’S SKIN

LA Premiere

Director: Alice Maio Mackay

Country: Australia

Runtime: 83 minutes

Distributor: Dark Star Pictures Year: 2025

Guests: Alice Maio Mackay, Vera Drew

THE KIRLIAN FREQUENCY

World Premiere

Director: Cristian Ponce

Country: Argentina

Runtime: 45 minutes

Year: 2025

NEW GROUP

U.S. Premiere

Director: Yuta Shimotsu

Country: Japan

Runtime: 82 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

HOLD THE FORT

U.S. Premiere

Director: William Bagley

Country: United States

Runtime: 78 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests: William Bagley

WILD STYLE

West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration Director: Charlie Ahearn

Country: USA

Runtime: 82 minutes

Year: 2025

Guests:

EVERY HEAVY THING

US Premiere

Director: Mickey Reece

Country: USA

Runtime: 89 minutes

Distributor: Firebook Entertainment Year: 2025

Guests: Mickey Reece, Peter Kuplowsky

MAN FINDS TAPE

West Coast Premiere

Directors: Paul Gandersman & Peter S. Hall

Country: United States

Runtime: 84 minutes

Distributor: Magnet Releasing

Year: 2025

REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND

West Coast Premiere

Director: Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani

Country: Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, France

Runtime: 87 minutes

Distributor: Shudder

Year: 2025

SILENT DEATH – TERROR VISION LOST & FOUND

World Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Vaughn Christion

Country: USA

Runtime: 71 minutes

Distributor: Terror Vision Records & Video

Year: 1981

Guests:

SUNDAY PRINT EDITION – FRANKENSTEIN – PRESENTED BY CODA Director: James Whale

Country: United States

Runtime: 71 minutes

Distributor: Universal Pictures

Year: 1931

Guests:

ANGEL’S EGG

West Coast Premiere – 4K Restoration

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Country: Japan

Runtime: 71 minutes

Distributor: GKIDS

Year: 1985

100 METERS

US Premiere

Director: Kenji Iwaisawa

Country: Japan

Runtime: 102 minutes

Distributor: GKIDS

Year: 2025

Guests: Kenji Iwaisawa

LONE SAMURAI

World Premiere

Director: Josh C. Waller

Country: Indonesia, Portugal, United States, United States Runtime: 95 minutes

Distributor: Well Go USA Entertainment

Year: 2025