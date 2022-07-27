After isolating and completing a five-day course of Paxlovid earlier this week, President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will resume in-person duties in the White House.

In an official statement from Biden’s presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor via the White House, the President is said to be fever-free without the use of Tylenol for last 36 hours and his symptoms are “steadily improving” and “almost completely resolved.”

While he’s testing negative, O’Connor also stated that Biden will continue to be masked while in contact with others for the next 10 days.

“As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” O’Connor said. “For this reason, he will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others.”

“Acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid, the President will increase his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication,” the physician continued.

News first broke that Biden tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, July 21. The White House stated at the time that he was experience “very mild symptoms,” and he maintained via Twitter that he’s “keeping busy” and “doing great. Thanks for your concern.”