The next Jan. 6 hearings will take place on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, which means they will be replacing several networks’ planned scheduling, including Thursday’s eviction from “Big Brother” on CBS.

CBS Evening News will air a live special report on Thursday. That bumps the “Big Brother” eviction to Friday at 8 p.m. E.T., for a one-time pairing with the Season 2 premiere of the Paramount+ series “Blood & Treasure” at 9 p.m. ET, followed by a repeat of “Blue Bloods” at 10 p.m.

The second season premiere of “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” which had been scheduled for Friday, will now move a week later to July 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Here’s how the other networks are shuffling their lineups:



ABC: Game shows “Press Your Luck” and “Generation Gap” will both be preempted.

NBC: Repeats of “Law & Order: SVU” and “Organized Crime” will be bumped, but “Law & Order,” which is also a repeat, will air as usual in the 10 p.m. ET slot.

FOX: The decision to preempt regularly scheduled television will be left up to the individual affiliates, according to a Fox spokesperson.

This is the second time the hearings about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. have aired in primetime. On June 9, every major network preempted their regular programming for the public hearings, except for Fox News. Twenty million viewers tuned in across the 12 networks that carried hearings.

According to Rep. Liz Cheney, Thursday’s hearings will contain a “minute-by minute” account of the violence at the Capitol, including that fact that then-president “Donald Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help.”