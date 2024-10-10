‘Big Brother’ Winners Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur to Return for Season 26 Finale Week

“Big Brother” Season 26 may be coming to an end this Sunday, but there’s still time for Ainsley to enact some final game-changing twists.

Thursday night will be the last regular eviction of the year as Veto holder Makensy decides between nominees Rubina and Cam. Whoever survives will join Makensy and Head of Household Chelsie in Sunday’s two-hour live finale.

But first … Friday night will be a special clip show episode that promises an end to the artificial intelligence theme in the form of “Big Brother” Season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur. “Derrick will deliver top secret messages to the final three houseguests, which will play a vital role in the conclusion of the ‘BB’ AI Twist,” CBS announced Thursday.

In addition to that news, the reality TV show subsequently named Season 24 winner Taylor Hale as the replacement for Season 2 winner and fellow fan-favorite Dr. Will Kirby as host of the jury roundtable come finale night. Meanwhile, Kirby was named as a contestant on “Deal or No Deal Island” Season 2 that same day.

This isn’t the first time former “Big Brother” winners are taking part in the fun this summer. Back in August, Hale, Jag Bains and Cody Calafiore hosted a special episode to recap the action-packed pre-jury phase of the competition.

Don’t forget to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest before the winner of “Big Brother” Season 26 is crowned this Sunday on CBS, following new episodes on Thursday and Friday.