‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3 Update: Francesca Sloane Tapped to Write First Episode

“Big Little Lies” Season 3 just got an exciting update, with “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” writer Francesca Sloane set to write a pilot for the potential new season under a new two-year overall TV deal with HBO, TheWrap has learned.

Sloane’s hiring comes as the potential continuation of the hit Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman-led drama series remains in development at HBO, and just as reports surfaced that “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Season 2 was being put on indefinite hold. Sloane will executive produce alongside David E. Kelley, Witherspoon and Kidman.

Kidman and Witherspoon had both spoken publicly about the possibility of a third season of their hit HBO series, which was based Liane Moriarty’s 2014 novel of the same name. A follow-up of the book from Moriarty is reportedly done and set to publish in 2026, featuring a time jump that sees the leading women as mothers of teenagers.

“Big Little Lies” stars Witherspoon, Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, who’d all spoken about wanting to reunite for a third season, along with Kelley. The cast of the series also includes Alexander Skarsgård, Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling and Meryl Streep in Season 2.

The show centers on five women living in the wealthy haven of Monterey, Calif., who all become embroiled in a murder investigation. As the investigation continues, more and more of their secrets are revealed.

Kidman first revealed that a third season was possible in 2023, during a Q-and-A at the CME Group Tour Championship, Kidman said, “I love ‘Big Little Lies’ … We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”