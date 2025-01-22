Bill Burr Learned of Bob Saget’s Death While He Was Tripping on Mushrooms

Bob Saget’s sudden death three years ago shook the comedy world and amplified just how loved the late comedian and “Full House” star truly was.

Bill Burr, Saget’s friend and fellow stand-up comedy vet, remembered the actor’s January 2022 passing on a recent episode of “WTF” with Marc Maron. The devastating news of that loss was made all more traumatic, he said, because he was tripping on mushrooms when he got the text.

“I just ate a whole bunch of them. And then, dude, I ate them, and 20 minutes later I got a text: ‘You gotta call me, I know you’re on vacation, you’ve gotta call me.’ And my — oh, god, dude, my buddy told me Bob Saget died,” Burr revealed, recounting that he was traveling at the time in Utah with his wife. “And then the f—king mushrooms were coming on. Oh my god, it was f—kin’ wild. I still had a good one, but the weirdest thing was when I would think about Bob, like, the room went grey. Like, black and white like a funeral or something, it was f—kin’ wild. Because I took a lot, dude. I mean, the ground was going in and out and s—t and I was talking to trees. I was f—kin’ tripping.”

Describing his relationship with the hallucinogenic drug, Burr told Maron that he’d only tripped four times total, and that this particular time it was just him and his wife, who opted out because “she’s not into them.”

While grappling with Saget’s death just as the drug began kicking in, Burr said in addition to seeing the world in grey, he saw a tiny man walking around greeting people up on a distant hill — only to later realize that it was a nearby neighbor and his depth perception was simply impacted by the mushrooms. But as he was coming down, he asked his wife directly what part of his experience was reality and what was hallucinated.

“I go, you know, this was the sad part of the trip, I said, ‘Was that little guy real?’ She said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘OK, good.’ And I go, ‘Well, what about that text message about Bob? Was that real?’ … I was kind of hoping for half a second that maybe I dreamt it,” Burr said. “I don’t know why I would dream that but I was hoping that that wasn’t the case.”

Maron and Bob then shared their immense affection for Saget, who died Jan. 9 that year while traveling, apparently having fallen and hit his head in his hotel room. The determined cause of death at the time was head trauma.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family said in a statement in February 2022. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”



“I’ll never be over Bob,” Burr said. “I’ve made that peace that I won’t be.”

He added: “You know what I loved about him? He just loved jokes. So if you started texting with him, I swear to god, if you wanted to go eight hours, he would just go, he never got sick of it. And then he would always go crazier and darker. I just thought it was so fascinating that he was such a nice guy but he could go just so twisted and dark. But it kind of worked because he was just such a nice guy.”

