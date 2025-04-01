Bill Murray became emotional while remembering his time working with Bruce Willis at NBC when the “Die Hard” actor (and Murray’s “Moonrise Kingdom” co-star) was working as a network page.

Remembering some of his fondest memories on his various Wes Anderson films, Murray got to “Moonrise Kingdom” and said that working with Willis was a highlight.

“‘Moonrise Kingdom’ was a really beautiful, lovely film. And I got to work with and have a wonderful time with Bruce Willis, who we should remember today. He just had a birthday. Bruce Willis is a good guy, a good f–king guy,” Murray said during a Monday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with host Andy Cohen.

The moment then triggered Murray to recall the time he apparently first met Willis while he was working on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1970s.

“He was a good friend and really always understood — Bruce Willis was a page at NBC when I was on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ He was a page. And his job was to come and to refill this — this sounds like insane s–t — but his job was to come and go to the dressing rooms and refill the M&Ms and pretzels kind of thing in the actors’ rooms.”

Watch Murray’s full “Watch What Happens Live” segment below:

The actor starred on “Saturday Night Live” from 1977 to 1980, joining halfway through Season 2. He added that Willis complimented him later on in life once he’d reached his own stardom as an actor.

“I remember when I met him after he was already a successful guy, he said, ‘You and Gilda [Radner] were nice to me,’” Murray said to audible “aws” from the live studio audience of the Bravo talk series. “I always thought, ‘OK, I’m good with this guy.’ He was a good guy.”

In March 2022, Willis’ retirement from acting was officially announced after he was diagnosed with aphasia. A year later, it was revealed that Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. He has, consequently, all but vanished from the public spotlight in recent years, though he still occasionally appears in supportive social media posts by his family members.