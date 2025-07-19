Billie Eilish Teams With James Cameron for 3D Concert Film

Billie Eilish and James Cameron are teaming for some kind of 3D concert film, the singer announced Saturday from the stage during a performance in Manchester, United Kingdom.

“So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here,” the Grammy-winning singer told the sold-out crowd. “I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it’s going to be in 3D.

Eilish did not give details about the nature of the finished project, but said the “Avatar” director was in attendance at the show. Eilish said her four-show run, with performances between Saturday and Wednesday, would be part of the project.

“So, take that as you will and these four shows here in Manchester, you and me are part of a thing that I am making with him. He’s in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don’t mind that, and also I’ll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row.”

Eilish is in the middle of a global tour for her latest album, “Hit Me Hard and Soft.”

A representative for Eilish told TheWrap that more details would be released in the coming months. As if Cameron won’t have enough to do during that time – the director is set to release “Avatar: Fire and Ash” just in time for Christmas 2025.

Eilish already has one (two-dimensional) concert film in the can: “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” from 2021. That same year, she released the documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.”