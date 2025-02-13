‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who and Who’s New?

It’s time to catch up with Bridget Jones once again and, as always, life is pretty different for her.

In “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” now streaming on Peacock, we find Bridget (Renée Zellweger) a mother of two and, sadly, a widow. Her husband died four years ago on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan (don’t worry though, you’ll still see Mark Darcy at least a little).

But, in true Bridget Jones fashion, she’s got two new men in her life. And you’ll probably recognize both of them.

Here are the key players in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.”