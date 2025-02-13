‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who and Who’s New?

Bridget’s got two new men in her life

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones -- (Photo By: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)
It’s time to catch up with Bridget Jones once again and, as always, life is pretty different for her.

In “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” now streaming on Peacock, we find Bridget (Renée Zellweger) a mother of two and, sadly, a widow. Her husband died four years ago on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan (don’t worry though, you’ll still see Mark Darcy at least a little).

But, in true Bridget Jones fashion, she’s got two new men in her life. And you’ll probably recognize both of them.

Here are the key players in “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.”

Renée Zellweger in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (Peacock)
Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger)

Renée Zellweger returns as Bridget Jones, after playing her in the first three films. The two-time Oscar winning actress is of course also known for starring in “Chicago,” “Judy,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Bee Movie” and more.

Colin Firth and Renée Zellweger in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (Peacock)
Mark Darcy (Colin Firth)

Yes, Mark Darcy is dead in this film, but that didn’t stop Colin Firth from returning to play a few final scenes as the character. Firth has also starred in “The King’s Speech,” “Pride and Prejudice,” the “Kingsman” movies, the “Mamma Mia!” films and more.

Hugh Grant in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (Peacock)
Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant)

Daniel Cleaver is back too, after surviving what was thought to be his death in “Bridget Jones’s Baby.” He and Bridget have developed a real friendship now, and Hugh Grant plays the character once more. Grant is best known for starring in films like “Love Actually,” “Notting Hill,” “Paddington 2” and many, many more.

Chiwetel Ejiofor in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" (Peacock)
Mr. Walliker (Chiwetel Ejiofor)

Mr. Walliker is the science teacher of Bridget’s 10-year-old son, Billy, who always seems to catch her at an inopportune (read: embarrassing) moment, but is charmed by her anyway. He’s played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who you might recognize from “Doctor Strange,” “12 Years a Slave” or “Love Actually.”

Leo Woodall as Roxster -- (Photo By: Universal Pictures)
Roxster (Leo Woodall)

Roxster is a Park Ranger on Hampstead Heath who helps rescue Bridget and her kids from a tree-climbing incident, and the pair quickly starts flirting over text. He’s played by Leo Woodall, who you’ll know from “One Day” and/or season two of “The White Lotus.”

Emma Thompson as Dr. Rawlings -- (Photo By: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)
Dr. Rawlings (Emma Thompson)

We first met Bridget’s OB-GYN Dr. Rawlings in “Bridget Jones’s Baby.” She returns for “Mad About the Boy,” once again played by the legendary Emma Thompson. The writer and actress is best known for roles in “Love Actually,” “Sense and Sensibility,” “Saving Mr. Banks” and so many more.

Mila Jankovic as Mabel Darcy, Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, Casper Knopf as Billy Darcy -- (Photo By: Alex Bailey/Universal Pictures)
Billy and Mabel (Casper Knopf and Mila Jankovic)

Billy and Mabel are Bridget’s kids, both fathered by Mark Darcy. Sadly, Mabel is too young to have any real memories of her father. The kids are played by Casper Knopf and Mila Jankovic, respectively. Jankovic makes her screen debut with “Mad About the Boy,” while you might recognize Knopf from the “Halo” TV series.

Nico Parker as Chloe -- (Photo By: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)
Chloe (Nico Parker)

Chloe is Bridget’s nanny, helping her take care of the kids. She’s played by Nico Parker, best known for starring in the live-action “Dumbo,” and appearing in episodes of “The Last of Us.” She is next set to play Astrid in the live-action “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones, Sally Phillips as Shazzer -- (Photo By: Jay Maidment/Universal Pictures)
Shazzer (Sally Phillips)

Each of Bridget’s old friends return in “Mad About the Boy,” but arguably the most important of them is Shazzer, who’s once again played by Sally Phillips.

Andi Ortiz

