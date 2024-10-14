‘Black Doves’: Keira Knightley Is a Spy in First Look at Netflix Thriller

“Black Doves,” a spy thriller starring Keira Knightley, is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 5.

Set against the backdrop of London at Christmas, the series follows Knightley as Helen Webb, a a quick-witted, down-to-earth, dedicated wife and mother — and professional spy – who has been passing on her politician husband’s secrets for 10 years to a shadowy organization she works for: The Black Doves.

When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is assassinated, her spymaster, the enigmatic Reed (Sarah Lancashire), calls in Helen’s old friend Sam (Ben Whishaw) to keep her safe. Together, Helen and Sam set off on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, leading them to uncover a vast, interconnected conspiracy linking the murky London underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

In addition to Knightley, Whishaw, Lancashire, and Koji, “Black Doves” stars Andrew Buchan, Adeel Akhtar, Tracey Ullman, Finn Bennett, Luther Ford, Kathryn Hunter, Sam Troughton, Ella Lily Hyland, Adam Silver, Ken Nwosu, Gabrielle Creevy and Omari Douglas.

“The Black Doves” is written, created and executive produced by Knightley, Noisy Bear’s Joe Barton (“Giri/Haji,” “The Lazarus Project”) and SISTER’s Jane Featherstone “Chernobyl,” “This Is Going To Hurt”) and Chris Fry (“Kaos,” “Giri/Haji:). Harry Munday serves as producer, while Alex Gabassi and Lisa Gunning serve as directors.

The streamer previously confirmed that the series will return for a second season.