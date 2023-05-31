“Black Mirror” is making its triumphant return with five new nightmares, premiering on Netflix on June 15.

The anthology series’ sixth installment is once again getting meta in an episode titled “Joan Is Awful,” which follows an average woman (Annie Murphy) who is alarmed to realize that streaming platform Streamberry — whose setup bears an obvious resemblance to Netflix — has debuted a TV adaptation of her life.

“That’s Salma Hayek?” Murphy says in the Season 6 trailer teasing the episode, which also stars Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney and Salma Hayek Pinault.

In addition to “Joan Is Awful,” the streamer introduced four new episodes in the upcoming season, including “Beyond The Sea,” which stars Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara and Rory Culkin as it plays out an alternative 1969, in which “two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy,” per the official logline.

In “Loch Henry,” which stars Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin, a young couple travels to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary, but instead find themselves drawn to a juicy story unraveling the past.

“Mazey Day,” which stars Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez and Zazie Beetz, centers on a troubled starlet that is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident, while “Demon 79” stars Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu and follows a sales assistant in Northern England in 1979 who is forced to put her morality on the line to prevent disaster, per the logline.

“Black Mirror” Season 6 is produced by Broke & Bones and EPs for the season include writer and creator Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and Bisha K. Ali, who serves as executive producer for “Demon 79” and “Joan is Awful.”