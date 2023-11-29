‘The Black Phone 2’ Calls Up Returning Cast Led by Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke will return to play the murderous kidnapper the Grabber in Scott Derrickson’s upcoming sequel to the hit horror film “The Black Phone,” Blumhouse announced Wednesday.

Mason Thames and Madeline McGraw will also return as the film’s sibling protagonists, Finney and Gwen. Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora will reprise their roles as Finney’s alcoholic father Terrence and his murdered friend Robin, respectively.

Based on a 2004 short story by Joe Hill, “The Black Phone” follows Finney as he is kidnapped and held prisoner by The Grabber, with his only hope being a mysterious black phone through which he gets advice on how to escape from the spirits of The Grabber’s past victims. Meanwhile, Gwen receives visions in her dreams hinting to where Finney has been taken.

“The Black Phone” was a success for Blumhouse, grossing $161 million at the global box office against a reported $18 million budget. The sequel is set to be released on June 27, 2025. Derrickson is directing from a script he cowrote with writing partner C. Robert Cargill, with Jason Blum producing and Joe Hill executive producing.

