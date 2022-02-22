Aaron Pierre, an actor known for “Krypton,” “Old” and “The Underground Railroad,” has joined Mahershala Ali in the cast of Marvel’s new “Blade” film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

It’s unclear what role Pierre will play in the film, but he joins a cast that also includes Delroy Lindo. Bassam Tariq, who is best known for directing Riz Ahmed in “Mogul Mowgli,” is attached to direct. And playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who was a story editor and writer on HBO’s “Watchmen,” is writing the script for “Blade.”

Marvel had no comment.

Ali will star as the iconic half-man and half-vampire who fights to protect the human race, with abilities as a master swordsman and marksman. Wesley Snipes famously starred as the vampire hunter Blade in the franchise that began with the 1998 film “Blade,” written by David S. Goyer and directed by Stephen Norrington, as well as “Blade II” in 2002 and “Blade: Trinity” in 2004.

The Blade character was created by Marv Wolfman and drawn by penciler Gene Colan, and he first appeared as a supporting character in 1973 before starring in his own title shortly thereafter.

The new “Blade” film however is part of Marvel Studios’ next phase, following the “Infinity Saga,” and was announced during Marvel’s Hall H presentation at Comic-Con back in the summer of 2019. The film is due to begin shooting in late summer 2022.

After starring on Barry Jenkins’ “Underground Railroad,” Aaron Pierre is reuniting with Jenkins as the voice of the young Mufasa in the live-action “Lion King” prequel. Pierre is also currently filming the Garth Davis thriller “Foe” alongside Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

He is represented by WME and Anonymous Content.

Deadline first reported the news.