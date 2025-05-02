Blake Lively broke her silence Thursday on her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, telling Seth Meyers in her first televised interview since accusing her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director of sexual harassment in December that she’s “had a pretty intense year.”

Lively told the “Late Night” host that she can’t share too much about the ongoing lawsuits, but revealed that it’s brought her the most stress she’s ever experienced.

“This year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life and I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now, afraid to share their experiences,” Lively said as she opened up about feeling that women are often silenced during cases and instances of sexual harassment and worse.

Watch Lively’s appearance with Meyers in promotion of “Another Simple Favor” below:

“And fear is by design; it’s what keeps us silent,” Lively continued. “But I also acknowledge that many people don’t have the opportunity to speak. So, I feel fortunate that I’ve been able to. And it’s the women who have had the ability to use their voice that’s kept me strong, and you know, helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls. It’s a pretty simple thing.”

Back in December, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni claiming the filmmaker caused her “severe emotional distress” in the filming of “It Ends With Us.” In the latest development in the case, Lively filed a motion in March to have the filmmaker’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against her and others — including co-defendant The New York Times, who first reported on Lively’s complaint — dropped, claiming Baldoni’s suit is his way getting back at her for legally accusing him of sexual harassment and a coordinated smear campaign.

She argued that Baldoni’s “vengeful” lawsuit breaks a 2023 California law from Gov. Gavin Newsom that protects victims who speak out against their accusers. Newsom signed the law in the wake of #MeToo movement that rocked Hollywood.

The most recent development in the legal scandal came this week when Marvel requested a judge quash Baldoni’s subpoena for discovery into Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool and Wolverine” character, Nicepool, whom he claims was created to mock him. The Disney-owned studio argued that the subpoena could disclose “closely guarded” franchise information.