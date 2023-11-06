Bleecker Street Acquires U.S. Rights for Tony Goldwyn’s ‘Ezra’ with Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro

Bleecker Street has acquired “Ezra” from Tony Goldwyn, the actor-turned-director, which stars Robby Cannavale, Rose Byrne, Robert De Niro and William A. Fitzgerald.

The movie recently made its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson and Whoopi Goldberg are also in the cast. Bleecker Street is planning to release the film theatrically in 2024.

According to the official synopsis the movie follows “Max Brandel (Cannavale), a once successful late-night comedy writer turned less-successful stand-up comedian, who struggles through the failure of his career and marriage. After moving in with his father, Stan (De Niro), Max and his ex-wife Jenna (Byrne) remain at odds on how to best raise their autistic son, Ezra (Fitzgerald).” The synopsis says that “Ezra” is an “endearing and funny exploration of a fractured family determined to push through hardship to care for the ones they love most.”

The deal was negotiated by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street, with CAA Media Finance and Laura Rister on behalf of the filmmakers. William Horberg, p.g.a, Jon Kilik, p.g.a, and Goldwyn and Spiridakis produced. Executive producers are Zhang Xin for Closer Media; Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof, Justin Baldoni, and Jamey Heath on behalf of Wayfarer Studios; Richard D. Lewis; Lois Robbins; and Cannavale and De Niro.

Bleeker Street also acquired “One Life,” starring Anthony Hopkins, out of Toronto. That film debuted in the Special Presentation section. It also recently acquired the U.S. rights to “Fackham Hall,” a British comedy starring Thomasin McKenzie and Katherine Waterston and the UK rights to “The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki’s animated masterpiece. They recently released “What Happens Later,” starring Meg Ryan and David Duchovney and have “Waitress: The Musical” opening in December as a Fathom special event.