Ten brand new episodes of the lovable Australian Blue Heeler dog “Bluey” dropped on Disney+ this month, paving the way for the latest season of the children’s program to earn a rare spot on the streaming leaderboard for the week of Jan. 15 – Jan. 21, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap.

Whether it’s educational videos for toddlers or a family-friendly film for movie night, streaming platforms like Disney+ are succeeding at providing a wide range of choices for on-demand children’s content. This trend is likely to continue as millennial parents look to provide entertainment and educational content for their children.