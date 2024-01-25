‘Bluey’ Lands Rare Spot on Streaming Top 10, ‘Reacher’ Reclaims No. 1 | Charts

Meanwhile, the Emmys broadcast climbed to No. 2 on the linear chart

Split image of animated children's series "Bluey" and Alan Ritchson in "Reacher"
"Bluey" and "Reacher"

Ten brand new episodes of the lovable Australian Blue Heeler dog “Bluey” dropped on Disney+ this month, paving the way for the latest season of the children’s program to earn a rare spot on the streaming leaderboard for the week of Jan. 15 – Jan. 21, according to the Samba TV Weekly Wrap.

Whether it’s educational videos for toddlers or a family-friendly film for movie night, streaming platforms like Disney+ are succeeding at providing a wide range of choices for on-demand children’s content. This trend is likely to continue as millennial parents look to provide entertainment and educational content for their children.

