‘Bluey’ Movie Set for August 2027 Theatrical Release

“Bluey” has become a household name worldwide in the seven years since the show debuted, but fans will have to wait just a bit longer before they can finally see her on the big screen.

That’s because Walt Disney Studios, BBC Studios and Ludo Studio have set the Australian preschool cartoon’s feature film debut for Aug. 6, 2027, the companies announced on Thursday.

Original creator Joe Brumm will write, direct and executive produce the movie, with voice actors Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack reprising their roles of Chilli and Bandit. Richard Jeffery is also set to co-direct, with other EPs including Justine Flynn for BBC Studios, Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson for Ludo Studio and 20th Century Studios President David Greenbaum overseeing things for Disney.

“I really enjoyed the experience of working with a longer format on ‘The Sign’ in Series 3, so going even further with a feature film feels like a natural extension of that. I’ve always thought ‘Bluey’ deserved a theatrical movie,” Brumm initially said in a December 2024 statement. “I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together. I’m excited to continue to partner with Cecilia Persson, Tom Fussell and the team at BBC Studios, and Dana Walden, Alan Bergman and Disney to bring this new ‘Bluey’ story to the big screen.”

After its global theatrical release, the currently untitled movie will then be available to stream on Disney+. It will also air on ABC iView and ABC Kids in Australia.