Blumhouse and AMC Theaters Launch Halfway to Halloween Film Festival Later This Month

Blumhouse, the production company behind some of the most successful and well regarded horror films in recent memory is teaming up with AMC Theatres to celebrate Halloween early with the first-ever Halfway to Halloween Film Festival.

The five-day festival kicks off Friday, March 29 in over 40 cities and 100 AMC movie theaters across the U.S. and features five different repertory films, anchored by the 13th anniversary of “Insidious” on April 1.

Those who attend the Halfway to Halloween Film Festival will be able to watch their favorite Blumhouse films for only $8 per film. Plus, there will be a chance to win giveaways, get sneak peeks and see exclusive recorded messages from directors and talent from the films. Tickets go on sale on March 15 on AMCTheatres.com and the AMC app.

The films and the dates for those films are: “Split” on Friday, March 29; “The Purge” on Saturday, March 30; “Ouija: Origin of Evil” on Sunday, March 31; “Insidious” on Monday, April 1 (the 13th anniversary of the film’s opening); and “The Invisible Man” on Tuesday, April 2.

“We wanted to celebrate local communities of horror fans throughout the country with a fun, affordable and slightly evil night at the movies. We’re grateful to our partners at AMC for helping us bring this idea to life,” said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO, Blumhouse, in an official statement.

“Blumhouse films terrify and delight horror fans. We are excited to bring these favorites back to the big screen,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming and Chief Content Officer, AMC Theatres, in an official statement.

Among the cities included in the Halfway to Halloween Film Festival are: Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Hartford, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orelans, New York, Philadelphia, Tampa and Tulsa.

Beyond being the 13th anniversary of “Insidious,” it’s important to note that the James Wan film was the first collaboration between Blumhouse and Wan’s Atomic Monster. The two companies are now merged, providing a streamlined nightmare-dispensing machine.

“Imaginary,” from Blumhouse, is also currently in theaters. They also have “Speak No Evil” coming in September and, most excitingly, a new take on “Wolf Man” for Halloween.