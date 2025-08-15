‘BMF’ Season 4: Top 10 Songs, as Selected by Music Supervisor Derryck Thornton

As fans await the series finale of Starz’s hit series “BMF,” TheWrap is going over the show’s top 10 songs as provided by its music supervisor Derryck “Big Tank” Thornton.
Over the course of four seasons, the series, which is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, has portrayed a fictionalized version of the real lives of street legends and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the largest crime families in the U.S.
In Season 4, Big Meech and Southwest continue their journey of expanding their empire, now attempting to make some footing on the west coast. And playing over the series is a slew of jams that accentuate the show and add to its flow.
In a conversation with TheWrap, Thornton, who previously served as music supervisor for “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Raising Kanan” and “The Chi,” shared tidbits about how and why he chose certain songs for each episode.
Check out Thornton’s picks below, which are complimented with images from the respective episodes.
1. “More Bounce to the Ounce” – Zapp & Roger (Episode 401 – “Graduation Day”)
Big Tank tells TheWrap: “This is one of those timeless funk records that immediately sets a party off. We wanted the scene to feel real and alive, like something you could walk into on any block back in the day. The track brought that energy and authenticity. As soon as it hit, the whole party felt next level.”
2. Crazy” – Ill Mind (Episode 402 – “Discovery” )
“This song has that gritty Southern strip club vibe. It’s heavy, it’s raw, and it hits hard. It helped shape the atmosphere of the scene and grounded it in a sound that felt true to the culture. Definitely a standout moment.”
3. “Do It” – Lyric & Tamae (Episode 402 – “Discovery”)
“This one brought back memories. It felt like a song you’d hear as a teenager when you’re hanging out with someone special for the first time. There’s a youthful, romantic vibe to it, it’s smooth, but also playful. Perfect for the scene we were building.”
4. “Silver and Gold” – Kirk Franklin– (Episode 402 – “Discovery”)
“We wanted to tap into something spiritual and soulful here, and this gospel classic delivered. Michole Briana White’s (‘Lucille Flenory’) performance was powerful, it gave the scene emotional depth and a sense of reverence. It wasn’t just background music, it meant something.”
5. “Check Yo Self” – Ice Cube (Episode 402 – “Discovery”)
“This is a track with attitude. It’s bold, it’s confident, and it matched the moment perfectly. We needed something that felt strong and commanding, and Ice Cube brought that boss energy. It made the scene feel bigger.”
6. “You’re the One for Me” – Purdy (Episode 402 – “Discovery”)
“This was all about the vibe. The song has that 90s R&B feel:s smooth, romantic, and nostalgic. It fit the character’s tone and energy so well. The music helped transport us to a different emotional space, one that felt more personal and tender.”
7. “Ain’t No Thang” – OutKast (Episode 404)
“We couldn’t do the 1995 Source Awards scene without showing love to OutKast. This track is a Southern hip-hop anthem. It felt like a salute to the culture and that iconic moment in music history especially with Andre 3000’s legendary line: ‘The South got something to say.’”
8. “Kill You” – DNA (Episode 406)
“DNA brought the heat with this one. The song is aggressive and emotional, it really packed a punch. We used it at the end of a major moment, and it gave the scene that final jolt we needed. It was intense, and it landed.”
9. “Ain’t No Love in the Heart of the City” – Bobby “Blue” Bland (Episode 407)
“This song speaks to pain and betrayal, two themes that were front and center in this episode. Detective Bryant (played by Steve Harris) is on a path of destruction, and this track captured that perfectly. It added a soulful weight that really resonated.”
10. “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” – 2Pac ft. Snoop Dogg (Episode 409)
“West Coast royalty. As soon as this dropped, the entire party scene turned up. It’s a high-energy, iconic record that brought everything to life. The vibe shifted and the moment leveled up. Classic Pac and Snoop, it doesn’t get much better.”