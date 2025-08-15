‘BMF’ Season 4: Top 10 Songs, as Selected by Music Supervisor Derryck Thornton

As fans await the series finale of Starz’s hit series “BMF,” TheWrap is going over the show’s top 10 songs as provided by its music supervisor Derryck “Big Tank” Thornton.

Over the course of four seasons, the series, which is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, has portrayed a fictionalized version of the real lives of street legends and brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who created one of the largest crime families in the U.S.

In Season 4, Big Meech and Southwest continue their journey of expanding their empire, now attempting to make some footing on the west coast. And playing over the series is a slew of jams that accentuate the show and add to its flow.

In a conversation with TheWrap, Thornton, who previously served as music supervisor for “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Raising Kanan” and “The Chi,” shared tidbits about how and why he chose certain songs for each episode.

Check out Thornton’s picks below, which are complimented with images from the respective episodes.