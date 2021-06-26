Borat Is the Worst Golf Student Ever in Hilarious New Deleted Scene (Video)

Sacha Baron Cohen’s return to playing Borat involved shooting plenty of scenes that got left on the cutting room floor, including this hysterical clip where the Kazakh correspondent tries — and fails — to learn how to play golf.



The video above takes Borat to the Golf Center of Arlington to learn a sport “created by famous sports star McDonald Trump.” What unfolds is a classic bit of slapstick improv, as an unwitting — but very patient — golf instructor fails to even teach Borat how to hold his club properly. We dare you to not laugh.

Brief snippets of the scene were used in the final cut of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” but the full lesson was never released until now. The scene is a part of a new three-part series “Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine,” which features never-before-seen footage that did not fit into the film’s story of Borat struggling to bond with his heretofore unknown teenage daughter Tutar, culminating in a shocking climax involving Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani that made national headlines.



The specials are now available on Amazon Prime.