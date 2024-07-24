New ‘Borderlands’ Trailer Sparks High-Octane Fun With Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart

With just weeks until “Borderlands” comes to life on the big screen, Lionsgate dropped another look at the highly anticipated action movie Wednesday. The second official trailer dives deeper into the chaos that’s about to go down in “Borderlands,” giving audiences a closer look at the star-studded cast. The film, based on the bestselling video game series, will be hitting theaters in early August.

The start of the preview tosses viewers right into the action.

“Brave vault hunter — you’ve come in search of the secret lost vault of Pandora,” an eerie voiceover intones.

The scenes switch swiftly between different characters, painting an overview of “Borderlands” — before landing on Kevin Hart and Ariana Greenblatt

“You ready to kick some ass?” Roland (Hart) asks Tiny Tina (Greenblatt).

“OK, let’s go,” she responds cheerfully, before the action kicks off. The music intensifies as a battle scene plays out. The trailer goes on to show the team scaling a cliff, driving into the mouth of a monster and more.

“Biggest treasure yet, worst planet ever,” the preview concludes.

The film stars Cate Blanchett, who plays Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past. She is returning to Pandora, “the most chaotic planet in the galaxy,” in search of the missing daughter of Atlas (Édgar Ramírez). She forms an alliance with a “ragtag team of misfits” — Roland (Hart), a seasoned mercenary; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the oddball scientist; and Claptrap (Jack Black), the “wiseass” robot.

“Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets,” a Lionsgate release reads. “The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to ‘Borderlands.’”

This film has been in the works for a long time, with development having first begun almost a decade ago. But the project finally came together in 2020, when filmmaker Eli Roth (“Hostel”) signed on. Roth dirtected the film and cowrote the screenplay with Joe Crombie. Filming began in Hungary in 2021. Reshoots took place with the director of the original “Deadpool,” Tim Miller, in 2023.

Executive producers for the film include Tim Miller, Ethan Smith, Louise Rosner, Emmy Yu, Lucy Kitada, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick.

“Borderlands” hits theaters on Aug. 9.