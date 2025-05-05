US Box Office Made More Than $1 Billion in the Last Month as Delayed Boost Finally Arrives

After the worst March the box office has seen in 30 years, there was a question of what happened to the usual spring bump in business that theaters enjoy. Turns out it came just a month late.

“March was dismal, and that’s being kind. It was down 46% from last year. Then, April was up more than 100%. To have that inconsistency through the first quarter of the year is a big cause for concern, even given the usual ups and downs that the industry has always had,” said Comscore analyst Paul Dergabedian.

Thanks primarily to Warner Bros.’ dynamic duo of “A Minecraft Movie” and “Sinners,” domestic grosses for April reached $873 million, a 220% increase from the anemic $396 million reported for March.