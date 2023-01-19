‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Is Running for Congress

Cory Matthews is all grown up and wants to be congressman.

Actually, it’s the actor who played Matthews on “Boy Meets World” – and Ben Savage, 42, is gearing up to run for democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff’s seat.

Schiff is expected to run for California’s U.S. Senate seat should U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein decide against seeking reelection, a decision that she has yet to make. California’s 30th District covers West Hollywood, Burbank and some areas of Pasadena.

Indication that Savage is running comes from filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday, according to reports.

A rep for Savage told ABC News that the filing is only an indication he may run, writing in a statement the actor was “focused on his upcoming wedding” although “still making decisions and always looking for opportunities to give back and serve the community.”

Savage is no novice to electoral politics, running for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council last year because he said he felt “people have become disappointed with the direction the city is heading,” PEOPLE quoted him as saying.

Also, Savage’s political aspirations date back to his undergraduate days at Stanford University. In 2003, he interned for Sen. Arlen Specter of Pennsylvania.

Savage will be facing a number of challengers on the ballot, with California assemblymember Laura Friedman, Nick Melvoin and Josh Bocanegra filing required FEC paperwork to vie for the 30th District seat, according to Spectrum News Washington D.C.

Savage recently got engaged to longtime girlfriend Tessa Angermeier and captioned a photo of the two on Snapchat with “the best is yet to come.”