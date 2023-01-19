Netflix Q3 earnings

Netflix (Getty Images, TheWrap)

Netflix Earnings Preview: What Wall Street Will Be Watching

by | January 19, 2023 @ 6:56 AM

The streaming behemoth is slated to report its fourth-quarter results after the market close on Thursday

Earnings season for the major streamers will kick off on Thursday with Netflix. The streaming behemoth is slated to deliver its fourth-quarter results after the market close, but its figures may look very different from previous quarters as the company has shifted its main priority from subscriber growth to revenue.

The third quarter of 2022 saw Netflix bounce back after two consecutive quarters of subscriber losses, giving the company and competitors like Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery hope that there is more room to run in streaming after the subscriber boom during COVID-19 lockdowns fizzled out.

Become a member to read more.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

that-70s-show-hyde-danny-masterson

Why Hyde Isn’t in ‘That ’90s Show’

From Franchises to Spy Shows: The Biggest Takeaways From the Winter 2023 TCAs
disney-plus-star-wars-tales-jedi

Disney+’s ‘Tales of the Jedi’ Makes Rare Return to Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart
“Selling The OC” cast (Photo credit: Netflix)

‘Selling the OC’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Netflix

The 25 Best TV Shows on Netflix (January 2023)
AI plagiarism Dall-E

A Writer Used AI to Plagiarize Me – Now What? | PRO Insight
murder-mystery-2-adam-sandler-jennifer-aniston

Netflix Sets Release Dates for ‘Extraction 2,’ David Fincher’s ‘The Killer,’ Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ and More (Video)

‘M3GAN’ Screenwriter Akela Cooper Says She Hopes Her Killer Doll Success Can ‘Open the Door’ for Minority Genre Writers
Avatar 2, Megan, Puss in Boots 2 20th Century Universal

The MLK Box Office Improves 49% From 2022 – But It’s Still Well Below Pre-Pandemic Years
sundance 2023 pod generation shortcomings cat person

Sundance Film Festival Market Preview: Could Fears of a WGA Strike Fuel a Buying Spree?
The simpsons

‘The Simpsons’ Is by Far the Most Popular Series on Disney+ | Charts