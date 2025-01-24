Brad Pitt to Headline and Produce ‘Heart of the Beast’ for Paramount

Brad Pitt is set to star in Paramount Pictures’ “Heart of the Beast,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project. David Ayer is directing.

Damien Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton are producing under their Wild Chickens Productions banner as part of their first-look deal with the studio. Ayer will produce under his Crave Films banner, along with Temple Hill Entertainment and Brad Pitt through his Plan B banner.

Cameron Alexander, who penned the script, will executive produce. Richard Raymond is co-producing.

The story follows a former Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog who battle for survival after a plane crash deep in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness.

Pitt will next be seen Apple’s “F1” racing film from “Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski, which will be released on June 27. Meanwhile, his Apple TV+ film “Wolfs” with George Clooney became the platform’s most-watched movie after premiering at Venice and a theatrical run.

As producer, Pitt has recently executive produced “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and “Bob Marley: One Love.” His Plan B banner also produced “Nickel Boys,” which earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay this week. Pitt also has executive producer credits on Bong Joon-ho’s “Mickey 17,” premiering at Berlin before its March 7 release; and “Hedda,” Nia DaCosta’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s play for Amazon MGM’s Orion banner.

Pitt is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Goodman Genow.