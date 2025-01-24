Noah Centineo, Sofia Carson Named 2025 SAG Awards Ambassadors

Sofia Carson and Noah Centineo have been appointed as ambassadors for the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will stream live on Netflix on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Each year, the SAG Awards select ambassadors who “exemplify the utmost values of the acting profession, serve as positive role models for the next generation of performers and actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors.”

As ambassadors, Carson and Centineo will provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony, participate in select SAG Awards pre-show events and raise awareness for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation and its programs, including the Disaster Relief Fund. Previous ambassadors have included Taylor Zakhar Perez, Yara Shahidi, Joey King, Alexandra Daddario, Ross Butler, Jurnee Smollett, Haley Lu Richardson, Phil Dunster, Logan Browning, Antonia Gentry and Harry Shum Jr.

Carson is an award-winning actor, singer and producer known for her starring role in Netflix’s “Purple Hearts.” She also executive produced, co-wrote and performed the film’s original soundtrack, which is one of the most-streamed in Netflix history.

In addition to “Purple Hearts,” her credits include the Netflix thriller “Carry-On” alongside Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman and Danielle Deadwyler; Michael Bay’s “Songbird”; Netflix’s “Feel the Beat”; “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists”; and Disney’s “Descendants.” She will next appear in the upcoming romantic comedy film “The Life List,” which will release on Netflix on March 28, and “My Oxford Year” later in 2025.

Centineo is an actor and producer known for the Netflix trilogy “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before.” He currently stars and serves as an executive producer on the Netflix series “The Recruit,” with a second season premiering Jan. 30. He also reprised his role as Peter Kavinsky in the second season of Netflix’s “XO, Kitty.”

His other credits include A24’s “Dream Scenario”; “Black Adam” alongside Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan; Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels”; Netflix’s “The Perfect Date”; and the ABC Family/Freeform series “The Fosters.” Centineo will next be seen in A24’s “Warfare” alongside Charles Melton, Kit Connor and Will Poulter in April.

The 2025 ceremony will be hosted by actress and producer Kristen Bell, with actress and activist Jane Fonda being presented with the Life Achievement Award, SAG-AFTRA’s highest honor.