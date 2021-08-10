Brendan Fraser Turns Emotional After Hearing the World Is Watching – and ‘Rooting’ For Him (Video)

Brendan Fraser is feeling the love. The actor was caught off guard in the best way when a fan let him know that we are all in full support of the Fraser-ssaince unfolding in both television and film.

TikTok cosplayer @LittleLottieCosplay recently held a virtual meet-and-greet with Fraser (dressed as a character from his film, “The Mummy”) that spawned one clip that has since gone viral with more than 1 million views and counting.

At the start of the TikTok, Fraser is in the middle of dishing about his latest project, the Martin Scorsese Western epic “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“I’m going to work with Scorsese and Leo (DiCaprio) and Bob De Niro.” he says, adding, “I’m a little anxious,” as he mimes gnawing on his fingernails nervously.

The fan was quick to assure Fraser that he’s “got this” though.

“The internet is so behind you! We’re so supportive,” she says. “There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Fraser looks genuinely touched by the kind words and appears to even tear up a bit.

“Shucks ma’am,” he finally says, with a tip of his cowboy hat.

It’s true that Gen Z has embraced Fraser in recent years. His film, “The Mummy,” has developed a strong fan following on TikTok (through creators like Little Lottie Cosplay) and it even trends on Twitter from time-to-time whenever people are reappraising it as a swashbuckling classic in spite of the middling reviews it received upon its 1999 release.

Fraser has also been widely credited with creating the modern “himbo” trope (male bimbo) through his performances in movies like “Encino Man” and “George of the Jungle.”

The actor was absent from the big screen for more than a decade after he accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk of sexual assault in 2003. In 2018, he opened up about feeling blacklisted after the incident.

Fraser began staging his comeback a few years ago with projects like FX’s “Trust” and now it seems like he’s everywhere, from DC’s “Doom Patrol” series to Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move.” And now he’s been cast in not just Scorsese’s hotly anticipated film but also new projects from Darren Aronofsky and “Palm Springs” director Max Barbakow.