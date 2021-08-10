We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Brendan Fraser Turns Emotional After Hearing the World Is Watching – and ‘Rooting’ For Him (Video)

Fraser was briefly overcome in a TikTok interview that has since gone viral

| August 10, 2021 @ 5:42 PM
Brendan fraser

Getty Images

Brendan Fraser is feeling the love. The actor was caught off guard in the best way when a fan let him know that we are all in full support of the Fraser-ssaince unfolding in both television and film.  

TikTok cosplayer @LittleLottieCosplay recently held a virtual meet-and-greet with Fraser (dressed as a character from his film, “The Mummy”) that spawned one clip that has since gone viral with more than 1 million views and counting. 

At the start of the TikTok, Fraser is in the middle of dishing about his latest project, the Martin Scorsese Western epic “Killers of the Flower Moon.” 

John Lithgow Killers of the Flower Moon
Also Read:
John Lithgow Joins Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ for Apple

“I’m going to work with Scorsese and Leo (DiCaprio) and Bob De Niro.” he says, adding, “I’m a little anxious,” as he mimes gnawing on his fingernails nervously. 

The fan was quick to assure Fraser that he’s “got this” though. 

“The internet is so behind you! We’re so supportive,” she says. “There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.” 

robert de niro
Also Read:
Robert De Niro Injured While in Oklahoma for Filming of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Fraser looks genuinely touched by the kind words and appears to even tear up a bit. 

“Shucks ma’am,” he finally says, with a tip of his cowboy hat. 

@littlelottiecosplay

“Shucks, ma’am!” 🥰🥰🥰 Adding to the Brendan love from earlier today. #brendanfraser #themummy #mummytok #rickoconnell

♬ A-O-K – Tai Verdes

It’s true that Gen Z has embraced Fraser in recent years. His film, “The Mummy,” has developed a strong fan following on TikTok (through creators like Little Lottie Cosplay) and it even trends on Twitter from time-to-time whenever people are reappraising it as a swashbuckling classic in spite of the middling reviews it received upon its 1999 release. 

Fraser has also been widely credited with creating the modern “himbo”  trope (male bimbo) through his performances in movies like “Encino Man” and “George of the Jungle.” 

The actor was absent from the big screen for more than a decade after he accused former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk of sexual assault in 2003. In 2018, he opened up about feeling blacklisted after the incident. 

Free Guy
Also Read:
Alex Trebek’s ‘Free Guy’ Cameo Is Giving Everyone the Feels, Especially Ryan Reynolds

Fraser began staging his comeback a few years ago with projects like FX’s “Trust” and now it seems like he’s everywhere, from DC’s “Doom Patrol” series to Steven Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move.” And now he’s been cast in not just Scorsese’s hotly anticipated film but also new projects from Darren Aronofsky and “Palm Springs” director Max Barbakow. 