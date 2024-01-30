French TV festival Series Mania summoned “Succession” character Logan Roy (Brian Cox) back from the dead to compete against “Emily in Paris” boss Sylvie Grateau (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) in an advertisement.

In the clip, Leroy-Beaulieu reprises her role of Sylvie, manager of marketing firm Savoir, which now operates out of Lille instead of Paris to match Series Mania’s transition in 2018. Sylvie expresses concerns about pulling off marketing for the client to Series Mania chief Laurence Herszberg’s Emily, who pitches a short film or teaser with international guests and celebrities to promote the festival.

A different actor plays Luc (portrayed by Bruno Gouery in the Netflix show), who stands off the side as the conversation unfolds. This version of Luc suggests matters such as world premieres and screenings have already been handled for the festival, which takes place March 15-22.

Just as Sylvie asks Emily if she has any ideas for who could appear in the teaser short, Brian Cox’s Logan Roy calls on FaceTime on a big screen behind them. Luc answers the call while Sylvie tries to avoid it.

“Hello, Sylvie,” Logan greets in front of a mantlepiece that hosts his Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG trophies among others.

“Hello, Logan, I thought you were dead,” Sylvie says.

“Never felt better!” replies the Waystar Royco patriarch.

“Well, I’m so glad to hear that,” Sylvie answers. “What do you want?”

“I don’t want anything that I already have,” Logan says.

“What do you mean?” Sylvie asks.

“Series Mania is mine!” Logan claims, dissolving into diabolical laughter.

Seems like Waystar Royco has beaten Savoir to the punch, especially with the resurrected founder and CEO of the fictional media conglomerate on the case. The French ad unites the Netflix comedy with the Max soap in an overlap that calls Lille the new Paris.

While “Succession” has concluded with its fourth and final season — victor Matthew McFadyen shot down the idea of a spin-off — and dominated the 75th annual Emmys where McFadyen and Kieran Culkin were crowned winners in their categories of Supporting Actor and Lead Actor, respectively, “Emily in Paris” has headed back into production for its fourth season.

Star Lily Collins and crew will head to Rome for the next installment of the soapy series, which has finally begun production after delays from the WGA and SAG strikes.

