Brian Kilmeade Confronts Greg Gutfeld for Making Fun of Him on Late Night: ‘What Is Wrong With You?’ (Video)

The “Fox & Friends” anchor jokes that the “Gutfeld!” host is obsessed with him

Fox hosts Greg Gutfeld and Brian Kilmeade (Fox News)

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade wasted no time Monday in poking fun right back at late-night host and network colleague Greg Gutfeld for his “obsession” with Kilmeade.

“Greg, here we go. Congratulations on the book,” Kilmeade said. “My staff — and I’ve got many — said nine references to me. What’s wrong with you? Why are you obsessed with me?

Gutfeld took this point and made a positive of it.

Greg Gutfeld on "The Five"
Read Next
Greg Gutfeld Says CNN Finally Criticizing Joe Biden Means They're 'Getting the Go-Ahead to Slowly Remove Him' (Video)

“You should be worried when people aren’t obsessed with you. Right? There are people at this company I will not make jokes about because they can’t handle it,” Gutfeld said. “They can’t have, like, I love doing it to you because I can be as obnoxious as I can possibly muster, and you still smile because it doesn’t bother you at all. I do think we should have our own show at some point when I get a little bit older and slower.”

Kilmeade confirmed that the jokes do not bother him, and he joined in on the joint venture predicting that Gutfeld might need someone, which Gutfeld ran with.

“I don’t need you, Brian, but I would say in like five years I’m gonna need you,” Gutfeld said. “Unless I’m president.”

morning-joe-ro-khanna
Read Next
'Morning Joe': California Congressman Says Trump Is Just Trying to 'Bloody Up' Biden Ahead of 2024 With Impeachment Calls (Video)

After Kilmeade introduced Gutfeld on “Fox & Friends,” they quickly brainstormed the potential of hosting a show together.

“Greg Gutfeld is the co-host of two shows on Fox News. You probably know that he has a brand new book called ‘The King of Late Night.’ Why? Because he is,” Kilmeade said. “He also has an apparent obsession with me.”

This introduction made way for a highlight reel of the references Gutfeld makes to Kilmeade on his own show, many of which are jokes that Kilmeade takes as a good sport.

Watch the clip at the top of this post.

Chuck Todd
Read Next
Chuck Todd Says Believing Trump 'Can't Lose' GOP Primary Is the Same 'Failure of Imagination' That Led to 2016 Win (Video)

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…