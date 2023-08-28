Fox News host Brian Kilmeade wasted no time Monday in poking fun right back at late-night host and network colleague Greg Gutfeld for his “obsession” with Kilmeade.

“Greg, here we go. Congratulations on the book,” Kilmeade said. “My staff — and I’ve got many — said nine references to me. What’s wrong with you? Why are you obsessed with me?

Gutfeld took this point and made a positive of it.

“You should be worried when people aren’t obsessed with you. Right? There are people at this company I will not make jokes about because they can’t handle it,” Gutfeld said. “They can’t have, like, I love doing it to you because I can be as obnoxious as I can possibly muster, and you still smile because it doesn’t bother you at all. I do think we should have our own show at some point when I get a little bit older and slower.”

Kilmeade confirmed that the jokes do not bother him, and he joined in on the joint venture predicting that Gutfeld might need someone, which Gutfeld ran with.

“I don’t need you, Brian, but I would say in like five years I’m gonna need you,” Gutfeld said. “Unless I’m president.”

After Kilmeade introduced Gutfeld on “Fox & Friends,” they quickly brainstormed the potential of hosting a show together.

“Greg Gutfeld is the co-host of two shows on Fox News. You probably know that he has a brand new book called ‘The King of Late Night.’ Why? Because he is,” Kilmeade said. “He also has an apparent obsession with me.”

This introduction made way for a highlight reel of the references Gutfeld makes to Kilmeade on his own show, many of which are jokes that Kilmeade takes as a good sport.

Watch the clip at the top of this post.