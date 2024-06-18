You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Bridgerton” Season 3 moved back up to the top of Netflix’s most-watched English TV list following the debut of the second half of the season.

After Season 3, Part 2 dropped on Thursday, June 13, “Bridgerton” Season 3 racked up 28 million views during the week of June 10, marking a significant uptick from last week’s viewership of 6.9 million almost a month after the initial Part 1 release.

While “Bridgerton” Season 3 appeared poised to enter the streamer’s most popular TV list of all time following the Part 2 drop, it might take another couple weeks of viewing to get there, as the cumulative views for the two parts are divided by the total runtime of all the episodes.

As is the norm since “Bridgerton” Season 3 first premiered in May, previous installments also made it into the week’s most-watched titles, with Season 1 claiming No. 6 at 2.7 million views and Season 2 taking the No. 9 spot on the list with 2.3 million views. Elsewhere on the English TV list, “Perfect Match” Season 2 moved up from No. 8 last week to No. 3 this week with 5.1 million views, just behind “Sweet Tooth” Season 3, which came in second place with 6 million views.

French action thriller “Under Paris,” which took Netflix by storm last week as the streamer’s most-watched title with 40.9 million views, continued its reign on the most-watched non-English films list with 28.7 million views this week. It also entered the streamer’s most-watched non-English films list ever at No. 5 with 69.6 million views, ranking just below “The Platform” and “Nowhere.”

Glen Powell-led “Hit Man” continued to dominate the week’s most-watched English films with 13.7 million views, up from last week’s viewership of 10.8 million. “Four Brothers” followed in second place with 7.4 million views, while “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning” came in third place with 5.6 million views.

On the non-English TV front, Korean drama “Hierarchy” was the most-watched show with 6.3 million views, while “Raising Voices” Season 1 took the No. 2 spot with 5.1 million views and Korean time-travel limited series “The Atypical Family” came in third place with 1.7 million views.