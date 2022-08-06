Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken his nearly decade-long silence about the troubled pop star’s tumultuous life in recent years – including her breakdown, legal battles and conservatorship – and how their teenage sons have chosen not to see her.

Federline opened up in a series of interviews with The Daily Mail, Federline said that Preston (16) and Jayden (15) have chosen to not see their famous mom, even though she recently bought a mansion not far from where he and the boys live.

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding,” Federline said in a wide-ranging interview.

Britney Spears poses with sons Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline during the Teen Choice Awards 2015 at the USC Galen Center. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The 13-year conservatorship battle with her father Jamie – which was finally lifted last November – “saved her,” Federline believes, but the airing of so much dirty laundry over such a long period of time was bound to impact their sons. Healing that has become Federline’s prime focus, he said.

“This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,” he told Daily Mail. “It’s been tough. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

And with Spears’ newfound freedom comes all new scrutiny on her every move – like the posting of nude selfies on social media, which also has not been easy for Preston and Jayden.

While insisting to the outlet (and the public in general) that their sons love their mother very much, he said he tries to explain to them that “maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself. But,” he added, “that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Federline remarried in 2013 to former volleyball player Victoria Prince, whom he had been seeing since 2008, and they have an 11-year-old daughter, Jordan Kay.

Earlier this year, Spears landed a $15 million book/memoir deal, which Forbes called “one of the biggest book deals of all time.” In June, she married “Slumber Party” music video co-star and long-time love, Sam Asghari.