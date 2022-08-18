CBS Big Brother Ratings

CBS' "Big Brother" remains a hit in the ratings. (CBS)

CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ Is Wednesday’s Highest-Rated Primetime Title – But Not Its Most-Watched

by | August 18, 2022 @ 2:16 PM

Unscripted reality competition series were TV’s talk of the town this week

A slew of highly-watched unscripted reality competition programming transformed Wednesday’s broadcast primetime ratings competition into an impressively heated battle. The night’s main combatants were CBS’ long-running “Big Brother” and NBC’s always popular “America’s Got Talent.”

The former managed to score Wednesday’s highest rating in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic with a 0.8 score. Impressive. However, the latter secured the night’s biggest overall audience with 5.6 million total viewers. Also impressive. Everyone can be a winner in the broadcast battles depending on what each network is after.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

