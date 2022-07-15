Billy Eichner’s Rom-Com ‘Bros’ Lands World Premiere at TIFF

Billy Eichner’s romantic comedy “Bros” featuring a fully LGBTQ+ cast and directed by Nicholas Stoller will make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Nicholas Stoller’s film joins a lineup that so far includes the “Knives Out” sequel “Glass Onion” from Rian Johnson and Sanaa Lathan’s “On the Come Up.”

The 47th annual TIFF runs Sept. 8-18.

The “Billy on the Street” and “Parks and Recreation” star Eichner wrote and stars in “Bros,” making him the first openly gay man to do so in his own major studio film. “Bros” stars Luke Macfarlane, Amanda Bearse, Guy Branum, Guillermo Díaz, Dot-Marie Jones, Miss Lawrence, Eve Lindley, Ts Madison, Jim Rash and Monica Raymund.

Described as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with, the film shows Eichner playing a man struggling to find love. But he soon connects with a man he describes most recent trailer describes as the “gay Tom Brady” and wouldn’t normally see as his type.

Nicholas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek” and the “Neighbors” films) directs “Bros” and co-wrote it along with Eichner. Stoller is also producing alongside Judd Apatow and Joshua Church. It’s executive produced by Eichner and Karl Frankenfield.